ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Newsom, O'Farrell condemn anti-Semitic hate in L.A.

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvAu3_0ilA4ZtA00

BEVERLY HILLS (CNS) - Following a weekend in which anti-Semitic banners were draped on an overpass of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Los Angeles and some 25 flyers blaming gun control on Jewish people were disbursed in Beverly Hills, Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell today issued separate statements of condemnation.

``This weekend's public display of anti-semitic hate is another wake-up call to all of us that we must remain vigilant to protect our values and freedoms as Californians,'' Newsom said.

``The former president gave a platform to extremists spewing hate speech and we continue to see the dangerous consequences -- from the insurrection on January 6th to Nazi salutes and anti-Jewish signs over the 405 freeway here in California.

``Our state is committed to protecting our diverse communities and will continue to lead the fight against racial, ethnic, and religious hate wherever it rears its ugly head.''

O'Farrell, meanwhile, said, ``The poison of hate has no place anywhere, and the rise in anti-Semitism in so many places, including Los Angeles, is deeply disturbing.''

``It's hard to fathom the malevolence required to put such vile words and gestures on public display, as well as the bigoted mindset required to think this way in the first place,'' O'Farrell said.

``These acts are part of an alarming trend of abhorrent verbal and literal attacks against Jews here and everywhere. History has shown that ignorance, bigotry and hatred begets violence. Those of us who believe in and celebrate our pluralism and diversity must speak loudly against this. We absolutely cannot be silent."

Beverly Hills police continued to investigate disbursement Saturday night into Sunday morning of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said.

The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon Drive, according to Sgt. Scott Dibble of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Dibble said the disbursement posed no ``significant threat'' and called the effort ``very minimal.''

The report came one day after seven activists with the anti-Jewish group Goyim Defense League draped signs on an overpass of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles that read, ``Kanye is right about the Jews'' and ``Honk if you know.''

Several of the activists were photographed making ``Heil Hitler'' salutes on the overpass on Saturday. The sign is a reference to recent anti-semitic statements made by rapper Ye -- also known as Kanye West.

``Outrageous effort to fan the flames of antisemitism gripping the nation. This group is known for espousing vitriolic #antisemitism and white supremacist ideology. Hate has no place in Los Angeles or elsewhere and these attempts will not divide us,'' the Anti-Defamation League of Southern California tweeted Sunday.

It was unclear if the same group was responsible for the flyers in Beverly Hills. No contact information for the Goyim Defense League could be found.

``Anti semitic flyers thrown on our streets again, Banners on the 405 Freeway, Banners covering up Billboards, Kayne West, Vans driving with anti-semitism and racist plastered slogans, Schools having Jew free zones. ENOUGH HATE meant 2 silence us. I will speak LOUDER #Antisemitism,'' Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse tweeted Sunday.

Bosse is the daughter of Holocaust survivors.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92

Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sacramento Observer

Los Angeles: NAACP Convention Addresses Racial Scandal Consuming Host City

(CBM) – The California Hawaii Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted elected officials, activists, organizers, faith leaders, and entertainers at its 35th Annual State Convention held in Los Angeles from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23. Workshops and discussions were held that covered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

As Locals Win Progressive Policies in Culver City, the Right-Wing Backlash Is Funded by Big Developers

The last few years have seen a burgeoning progressive movement in Culver City translate electoral wins into enactment of progressive policies. The list includes permanent rent control, permanent tenant protections, a higher minimum wage, new protected bus and bike lanes, the closing of the Inglewood Oil Field, and even an initial study into local reparations.
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
KTLA.com

‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
seattlemedium.com

Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness

In Los Angeles, City Council President Nury Martinez resigned both her council presidency and, later, her council seat after someone leaked vile racist sentiments that she shared with members of a Latinx cabal that included fellow Council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo. Also present was Ron Herrera, the now-resigned president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. As of this writing, de Leon and Cedillo have retained their seats, but Martinez’s goose was cooked when President Joe Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and dozens of others condemned her racist comments and those who concurred with them with their silence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: I’m with everybody

Los Angeles County District Attorney recently affirmed what embattled LA City Councilmember Kevin de Leon accused him of when Gascon retorted, “Yes, I am with the Blacks.” T-Shirts are now popping up across LA. I have only one issue with Gascon’s virtue signaling – what about the rest of the community? As we near the election November 8th, I want to state very clearly – “I’m with everybody.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nenc-la.org

How to LA: What Does The Mayor of LA Even Do?

Quick pop quiz: who has the power to appoint a police chief for the city of Los Angeles, but does not have the power to choose who sits on the school board?. Okay, do you give up? It’s the L.A. mayor. The current man in charge, Mayor Eric Garcetti, is currently finishing his last term, putting the seat up for grabs. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso are currently in the running to take it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy