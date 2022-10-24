The government need to stay out my uterus, doctor appointments, bedroom and personal life. Vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote 🗳 🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳
No need for abortions. They make birth control pills,morning after pills,and women are educated on how not to get pregnant.Laziness,stupidity and entrapment of a man are not reason's for abortions.
you can still get an abortion in Pennsylvania, the state of Pennsylvania hasn't banned abortion! the supreme court didn't ban abortion, they gave the power of abortion back to every state! there's nothing that has changed! the republicans aren't going to ban abortion either, it would never pass both house's,congress, senate. this is just something to scare women to vote for Fetterman, you can't possibly vote for a democrat, Jesus people! our economy is falling apart, stock market worse losses in 40 years, 401k have already lost 30 percent, food prices are soaring, gas prices,heating oil, how are you going to heat,feed your baby,when there's no money left, government hand outs, your all being hoodwink by the democratic party! vote republican, take are country back!
