Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpic
Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs
COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
kpic
House fire in Eugene on 1500 block of West 28th Street, Thursday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: A Eugene-Springfield official says that the fire was determined to be accidental. The fire was caused by an extension cord. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (EFSI) offers many extension cord safety tips. Here are a few to follow:. Do not overload extension cords or allow...
KVAL
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
kpic
Eugene homeowners may face paying more in taxes if street levy passes
EUGENE, Ore. — Voters can see this measure on the November 8th ballot this year. If it passes, it will also be the fourth time it passes since 2008. The city has a list of 42 streets in Eugene that are in line for improvement. One of those roads is between the intersections of River Road and Division. Brian Richardson says curb ramps will be needing some revisions to comply with ADA standards.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
eastidahonews.com
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
Progressive Rail Roading
Coos Bay port wins federal grant for rail tie, ballast project
The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for tie and ballast work on the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL), which serves the port. Issued through the federal Port Infrastructure and Development Program (PIDP), the grant will fund a...
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT
A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
kpic
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
kpic
Hiker rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue; treated for hypothermia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 57-year-old Pacific Crest Trail thru-hiker, Hassan Falsafi, called 911 Friday evening, October 21, and asked for emergency assistance as he was experiencing hypothermia symptoms. Hassan had told 911 operators that he had tried to beat the incoming inclement weather, but was unsuccessful. He stated...
kpic
Fire season ends today for some, still in effect for others
Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties. Jef Chase of the Coos Forest Protective Association says both areas received enough rainfall in recent weeks to lower fire danger levels. Debris burning is now allowed for forest lands outside of city limits in both coverage areas, but Chase...
kpic
Escaped debris pile burns 2 acres in Riddle
RIDDLE, Ore. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Riddle Fire Protection District responded to an escaped debris pile burn on Council Creek Road in Riddle. "Upon arrival, rural responders took immediate action and had the 2-acre fire quickly extinguished," DFPA...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN INJURED IN MONDAY NIGHT WRECK
A Lakeside woman was injured in a Monday night wreck in south Douglas County. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:00 p.m. the 75-year old was negotiating the turn at Bills Road and North Old Pacific Highway in the Myrtle Creek area. The driver went too wide and too fast for the wet roads and drove off the roadway and into a ditch. The woman had to be extracted from the vehicle due to being disabled and unable to get out on her own.
kpic
Latter-day Saints announce groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
oregontoday.net
North Bend City Housing Authority, Oct. 25
The North Bend City Housing Authority will hold a regular Board Meeting Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM, 1700 Monroe Street, Conference Room, North Bend, OR 97459, Zoom Meeting ID: 993 3961 7298, Passcode: 784560, AGENDA: 1. Call to Order; 2. Establishment of Quorum; 3. Pledge of Allegiance; 4. Public Comments: This time is reserved for members of the public to address the Board with matters relative to Board business. Please Keep Comments to a Maximum of Three Minutes; 5. Approval of Minutes: Regular Board Meeting September 27, 2022; 6. Old Business: a. Bangor School; 7. New Business: a. Request Approval of Resolution 843: Public Housing Flat Rent Schedule FY 2023; 8. Secretary’s Report; a. Financial Report; b. Operations Report; c. Capital Fund Project Report; 9. Executive Session: The Board of Commissioners may retire to Executive Session at any time upon the motion of any Commissioner, as authorized under ORS 192.660; (a) Employment of Public Officers, Employees and Agents; (b) Discipline of Public Officer and Employees; (e) Real Property Transactions; (h) to consult with Legal Counsel; or (i) Performance Evaluations of Public Officers and Employees. 10. Date and Time of Next Meeting: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the North Bend, City/Coos-Curry Housing Authorities Office, 1700 Monroe Street, North Bend, OR 97459; 11. Adjournment.
kpic
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
kpic
Reckless driver in custody after pursuit and forcible stop
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was taken into custody on Thursday near Hwy 126 for reckless driving and leading police on a pursuit and a forcible stop. Eugene Police said, shortly after 1:00 p.m. on October 27th, a man was reported at 1126 Hwy. 99N stumbling around the lot, trying to go into businesses, and taking flowers out of his vehicle and throwing them around. There was a subsequent call reporting the man in a vehicle at Gilbert Shopping Center, 1170 Hwy. 99 N, who was getting in and out of a sedan, stabbing at it with an item, driving recklessly, and throwing trash out of his vehicle.
Comments / 0