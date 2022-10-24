ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMJ.com

Lordstown-made Ultium batteries to power Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV

The Ultium plant in Lordstown will be making batteries for the Cadillac Lyriq and GM Hummer EV General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced on Tuesday. During a conference call with investors, Barra said that to meet demand, GM will transition from using imported cells in the two vehicles, to those produced at the $2.3 billion dollar Ohio plant.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.

TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
TAMARACK, MN
WDTN

What manufacturing workers make in Ohio

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
OHIO STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Whitmer Announces Michiganders to Get Additional Assistance to Lower Grocery Costs

Recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October — plus an additional cost of living increase — to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

NOAA’s winter forecast targets Michigan for a sloppy, slick winter

NOAA’s long range forecasters say we better get ready for what could be a wild ride on the winter weather rollercoaster. The official NOAA forecast for December, January and February was issued last Thursday. The forecast shows Michigan smack-dab in the middle of a possibly wetter than normal area. Part of Michigan is expected to have an increased chance of colder than normal weather. While most of Lower Michigan isn’t placed in a defined temperature trend, a NOAA forecaster says there is important information in the subtlety of this winter’s forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jake Wells

Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke. Feterman campaign claims $1M in donations since debate. According to Fetterman campaign manager Brendan McPhillips, more than $1 million was raised since the debate ended at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Trial delayed for Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot. Attorney...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Five Valley communities get funds to find lead water pipes

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced $2.4 million in H2Ohio assistance to help 53 public water systems, including four cities and one village in the Valley to identify and map lead pipes in each community. The village of Leetonia, along with the cities of Youngstown, Columbiana, and Girard each received $50,000,...
HUBBARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain & wind with cold front heading towards Central Ohio

Wednesday: Showers, breezy, not warming much, high 58. For the 4th straight day highs were in the mid to upper 70s even with a good deal of clouds this afternoon. This is ahead of the cold front that will push through our area into Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase ahead of this front, but temps will be slow to drop tonight.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Stay tuned.’ New Michigan marijuana director hints at plans to go after black market marijuana

One thing is clear: Michigan marijuana regulators intend to increase enforcement to eradicate black-market marijuana making its way to the licensed commercial market. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s placement of Brian Hanna, a former Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) inspector and Michigan state police analyst, as the agency’s “acting” director, hints at a new, stricter approach by the agency.
MICHIGAN STATE

