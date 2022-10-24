Two men appeared in a Cleveland courtroom Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to allegations that they cheated in an attempt to win a fishing tournament. Bond was set at $2,500 each for Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula, Ohio. Both are free on bond and have been ordered not to have contact with the victims.

ASHTABULA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO