Hermitage, Ashtabula men plead not guilty to cheating in fishing tournament

Two men appeared in a Cleveland courtroom Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to allegations that they cheated in an attempt to win a fishing tournament. Bond was set at $2,500 each for Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula, Ohio. Both are free on bond and have been ordered not to have contact with the victims.
Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system

In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
Salineville man found guilty of running down teen bicyclist

A jury in a Columbiana County courtroom has found a Salineville man guilty on all counts of a hit-and-run crash resulting in the death of a 13-year-old bicyclist. 65-year-old Donald White was found guilty on two counts of failure to stop after an accident, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, and cocaine possession.
Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting

Canton Police are investigating a shooting last night that left a 31-year old man dead. They were called to a home in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW. When they got there they found Travis Charles laying near the back steps of the home. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died there.
