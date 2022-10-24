Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 26, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
Suspect in Mill Creek Park robberies facing new charges
A man who police say was suspected of multiple robberies at Mill Creek Park has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.
Man sentenced in beating death of girlfriend in Ashtabula County
A Dorset Township man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his girlfriend and was immediately sentenced.
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 27, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Armored truck brought to search warrant in Boardman
Boardman police are not saying much about a raid conducted Thursday morning.
WFMJ.com
Hermitage, Ashtabula men plead not guilty to cheating in fishing tournament
Two men appeared in a Cleveland courtroom Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to allegations that they cheated in an attempt to win a fishing tournament. Bond was set at $2,500 each for Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula, Ohio. Both are free on bond and have been ordered not to have contact with the victims.
Bond set for men accused in Lake Erie fishing tournament scandal
A pair of fishermen are facing potential prison time for charges of cheating in a Lake Erie Walleye tournament that took place last month.
Neighbor says dispute ended in gunshots in Bristolville
A man in Bristolville said a dispute with his neighbor ended in shots fired.
whbc.com
Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court
MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
Youngstown man sentenced to federal prison for lying to buy gun
Dawon Maddox, 39, was sentenced in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge J. Phillip Calabrese to a charge of making false statements to buy firearms.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County cold case remains unsolved after 22 years
A cold case out of Columbiana County still remains unsolved after 22 years. 17-year-old Joey Gilmore of Lisbon died after a hit and run, and the driver was never found. "We're hurt," Gilmore's sister, Rebecca Tyson said, "We just want justice for Joe and we want to find who did it."
WFMJ.com
Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system
In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
2 hospitalized following ATV crash
Two were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a reported ATV crash in Girard over the weekend.
WFMJ.com
Salineville man found guilty of running down teen bicyclist
A jury in a Columbiana County courtroom has found a Salineville man guilty on all counts of a hit-and-run crash resulting in the death of a 13-year-old bicyclist. 65-year-old Donald White was found guilty on two counts of failure to stop after an accident, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, and cocaine possession.
New law could give victim’s mom standing in Danny Lee Hill appeal
An Ohio law that took effect in 2018 could get Miriam Fife a seat at the table in Danny Lee Hill appeals.
Coroner identifies man killed in Youngstown earlier this month
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide in Youngstown earlier this month.
Retired Trumbull County firefighter passes away
According to the Mecca Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Melvin Tolley passed away.
whbc.com
Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting
Canton Police are investigating a shooting last night that left a 31-year old man dead. They were called to a home in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW. When they got there they found Travis Charles laying near the back steps of the home. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died there.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Grand Jury drops charges against Hermitage man charged with assault, abduction
A Trumbull County Grand Jury has returned a "no-bill" on the charges filed against a Hermitage man accused of felonious assault and abduction of a Trumbull county woman in July. A "no-bill" means that the Grand Jury has decided not to indict the person charged with an alleged crime. The...
Warren man facing rape charge out of Howland Twp.
A Warren man is facing a rape charge after police were called to a local gas station.
Comments / 1