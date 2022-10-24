Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Girls Soccer Prep A Tourney semifinals recaps for Oct. 27: Pennington, Oak Knoll advance
Riley Cross scored twice as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated sixth-seeded Hun, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will now play top-seeded Pennington in the final on Nov. 2. Cross scored both of her goals in the second half, and they were assisted each...
Field hockey recap: McGivern lead West Deptford in its upset of No. 20 Shawnee
Natalie McGivern tallied a goal and an assist as West Deptford took down No. 20 Shawnee Thursday in West Deptford, 3-1. Emerson Goldberg and Kathryn Flynn also scored for the Eagles (13-4-1). Kassidy Yarusso added an assist. Abby Davidson, with Brooke Summerville assisting, accounted for the goal by the Renegades...
Girls Soccer - Ranney over Doane Academy - NJSIAA South, Non-Public B - First round
Eighth-seeded Ranney won, 6-0, over ninth-seeded Doane Academy in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Tinton Falls. Ranney (8-5) will face top-seeded Rutgers Prep in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The Monmouth County Prep has won it’s last six game by shutout. Doane...
Field hockey recap: Cinnaminson blanks Montgomery behind Surma’s effort
Natalie Surma assisted on the goals which allowed Cinnaminson to blank Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery, 2-0. Caitlin Connolly and Olivia Catalano scored the goals for the Pirates who improved to 13-2-1. Morgan Jans and Nikki Williams each made two saves in combining on the shutout. Annabel DeJohn tallied six saves...
Girls soccer: Cedar Creek defeats Barnegat - South Jersey, Group 2 first round
Alina Alcantara’s second-half goal was enough to give fifth-seeded Cedar Creek a 1-0 victory over 12th-seeded in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 tournament in Egg Harbor City. Olivia Vanelli stood strong in net as she earned a six-save shutout for Cedar Creek (10-6-1). Cedar Creek...
Field hockey recap: Sparks sparks Bishop Eustace to victory over Haddon Township
Blaire Sparks had the hat trick to direct Bishop Eustace to a 7-1 victory over Haddon Township Thursday in Pennsauken. Grace Donaghy scored twice while Josette DeGour and Brianna Bigos had single tallies for the Crusaders (6-10). Cate Carney and Anna Marquardt each added two assists. Mady Maronski, with Lilli...
Jackson Memorial defeats Manalapan - Field hockey recap
Jordan Czaczkowski earned a 13-save shutout as Jackson Memorial defeated Manalapan 1-0 in Manalapan. Lillian Cole tallied a goal in the first quarter for Jackson Memorial (6-8-1) while Amanda Mollica provided the assist. Daria Easton made five saves for Manalapan (9-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap
Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
Field hockey recap: Sprague directs Northern Burlington over Holy Cross Prep
Ariel Sprague scored twice to lift Northern Burlington to a 2-0 victory over Holy Cross Prep Thursday in Delran. Riley Pieloch added an assist for the Greyhounds (11-6). Emma Hoppe made three saves in the cage for the shutout. The Lancers fell to 1-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Field Hockey: Montclair Kimberley tops Princeton Day for Prep B title
Natalie Yu scored assisted on two other goals as Montclair Kimberley defeated Princeton Day, 5-2, in the final round of the Prep B Tournament in Montclair. Yu, who recently committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, assisted on the first and last goals for the Cougars (12-6) and scored herself in the fourth quarter.
Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open
Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 4, First Round
Dean Martin scored his 16th goal of the season off an assist from Antonio Hidric in the first half and fifth-seeded Kingsway held off 12th-seeded Millville 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Woolwich Township. Maximus Bobadilla stopped five shots to record the...
Girls soccer recap: No. 13 Ocean City uses second half to rally past Millville
Zoey Lappin and Naomi Nnewihe each scored in the second half as No. 13 Ocean City rallied past Millville Thursday in Millville, 2-1. Ashley Rhodes and Brooke Liebrand had the assists as the Red Raiders remained undefeated at 15-0-2. Chelsea Dobrosky, with Cali Sloan assisting, accounted for the goal scored...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
The top-secret Non-Public playoffs: Who is in, who is out, which games matter?
NJ.com code breakers have unscrambled top-secret NJSIAA communications about its Non-Public football tournaments, which will be seeded on Sunday at NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville. Only those at the highest levels of New Jersey high school sports will be granted entry. Here’s the lowdown, but you have to promise to keep...
Sample’s first half goal is margin in New Egypt’s 1-0 CJ1 win over South Hunterdon
Lucas Sample added to his state leading goal total with a first half score and then the New Egypt defense locked it down the rest of the way as the host Warriors won their first round game in the Central Jersey, Group 1 Tournament over 13-seed South Hunterdon 1-0 on Thursday.
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
WATCH: Police Search for Cow on the ‘Moo-ve' in Burlington, NJ
Police in Burlington City, New Jersey, are tapping into their inner cowboy as they work to track down a rather unusual suspect that’s been “moo-ving” through the area since Sunday. “We had multiple calls about a cow on front lawns and yards, everything like that. It was...
