Woolwich Township, NJ

NJ.com

Jackson Memorial defeats Manalapan - Field hockey recap

Jordan Czaczkowski earned a 13-save shutout as Jackson Memorial defeated Manalapan 1-0 in Manalapan. Lillian Cole tallied a goal in the first quarter for Jackson Memorial (6-8-1) while Amanda Mollica provided the assist. Daria Easton made five saves for Manalapan (9-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap

Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap

Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open

Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
PEMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Police Search for Cow on the ‘Moo-ve' in Burlington, NJ

Police in Burlington City, New Jersey, are tapping into their inner cowboy as they work to track down a rather unusual suspect that’s been “moo-ving” through the area since Sunday. “We had multiple calls about a cow on front lawns and yards, everything like that. It was...
BURLINGTON, NJ
