Woman, 70, shot in Brooklyn; suspect flees on moped: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old woman was shot by someone on a moped in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, police said.

The victim, an unintended target, was shot once in the left thigh on Fulton Street around 2:10 p.m., officials said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooter fled north on Tompkins Avenue after the shooting. Police have not yet released a suspect description.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

