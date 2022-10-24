Woman, 70, shot in Brooklyn; suspect flees on moped: NYPD
BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old woman was shot by someone on a moped in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, police said.
The victim, an unintended target, was shot once in the left thigh on Fulton Street around 2:10 p.m., officials said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The shooter fled north on Tompkins Avenue after the shooting. Police have not yet released a suspect description.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0