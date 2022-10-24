ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fortworthreport.org

North Texas students from 58 campuses, 21 districts gather for first ever Texas-Sized Hope Squad Conference

On Thursday, October 20, more than 1,000 Hope Squad members across North Texas attended the first ever Texas-Sized Hope Squad Conference to learn how to break the stigma of mental health and provide help and hope to their fellow students and communities. Collaborating for this important event was The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation in Fort Worth, Grant Halliburton Foundation and The Grace Loncar Foundation, all local nonprofits founded in memory of a loved one lost to suicide.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Northwest ISD student threatened to harm others, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police detained a high school student who is accused of threatening to harm others. The threat involved Eaton High School in Northwest ISD. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Police said the student was apprehended Wednesday morning and taken to the hospital for a mental...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases

ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
ADDISON, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Panhandling in certain parts of Dallas could lead to $500 ticket

DALLAS — Editor's Note: The video above is related to an October 2022 story about deadly pedestrian crashes. There will now be parts of Dallas where panhandling could lead to a $500 fine. Wednesday, Dallas City Council approved two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Should Lauren Davis Even Be on the Ballot?

I’m going to back into this story a bit. I’ll get to why I think GOP candidate Lauren Davis was living in Puerto Rico when she should have been living in Texas if she wanted to run for the top spot on the Dallas County Commissioners Court. But you need to know two things first.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced

As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Nine weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
