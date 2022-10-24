Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
North Texas schools closing on Election Day amid safety concerns
Many North Texas schools will be closed Nov. 8 as districts navigate their roles as polling sites and the attendant safety risks in the wake of school shootings and threats to poll workers. Why it matters: Campuses have been used as polling sites for years, but the influx of visitors...
fortworthreport.org
North Texas students from 58 campuses, 21 districts gather for first ever Texas-Sized Hope Squad Conference
On Thursday, October 20, more than 1,000 Hope Squad members across North Texas attended the first ever Texas-Sized Hope Squad Conference to learn how to break the stigma of mental health and provide help and hope to their fellow students and communities. Collaborating for this important event was The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation in Fort Worth, Grant Halliburton Foundation and The Grace Loncar Foundation, all local nonprofits founded in memory of a loved one lost to suicide.
fox4news.com
Northwest ISD student threatened to harm others, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police detained a high school student who is accused of threatening to harm others. The threat involved Eaton High School in Northwest ISD. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Police said the student was apprehended Wednesday morning and taken to the hospital for a mental...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD names current district leader as interim superintendent
GRAPEVINE, Texas — The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board has named a current district leader as the new interim superintendent. Current deputy superintendent Dr. Brad Schnautz was picked to lead GCISD in the interim role of superintendent following the announcement of Dr. Robin Ryan's retirement last month. Schnautz was unanimously...
WFAA
North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases
ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Panhandling in certain parts of Dallas could lead to $500 ticket
DALLAS — Editor's Note: The video above is related to an October 2022 story about deadly pedestrian crashes. There will now be parts of Dallas where panhandling could lead to a $500 fine. Wednesday, Dallas City Council approved two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Elementary Students Receive Nearly 100 Coats From Local Drive
A coat drive organized by the Junior Woman's Club of Fort Worth came right on time to keep kids warm as temperatures get a bit chillier. Club members donated 85 coats to Harlean Beal Elementary School. The ladies started collecting coats back on September 11th. They'd hope to get 75...
Walmart-backed DroneUp scouts Plano as first DFW landing for drone deliveries
PLANO, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read more local business and real estate news, visit their website. A drone-delivery company eyes Plano as one of the first hubs as it embarks on an expansion across North Texas. DroneUp,...
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
tcu360.com
Student ambassadors bring college consumers into Dillard’s by creating a ‘buzz’ on campus
Dillard’s and College Fashionista have partnered with the TCU community to launch a first-of-its-kind program collaboration. Dillard’s Campus Collective picks two student ambassadors from each partner school to promote the store’s clothing and brands on their campus. “The goal of the program is to bring in that...
dmagazine.com
Should Lauren Davis Even Be on the Ballot?
I’m going to back into this story a bit. I’ll get to why I think GOP candidate Lauren Davis was living in Puerto Rico when she should have been living in Texas if she wanted to run for the top spot on the Dallas County Commissioners Court. But you need to know two things first.
EXCLUSIVE: 'All that stuff... was a lie' | In jailhouse interview, North Dallas doctor denies he poisoned IV bags
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, who faces up to life in prison if convicted, says surveillance video evidence of him at an IV warmer is misleading. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was eager to tell his side of the story. The Dallas anesthesiologist accused of poisoning patients called WFAA from the Limestone County Detention...
keranews.org
South Dallas voters look for change in the race to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
Eddie Bernice Johnson looms large in Dallas. The 86-year-old Democrat has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District, which spans from Love Field to the north to downtown Dallas and most of south Dallas County. Johnson, who's now retiring, was also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and is the oldest...
wbap.com
Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
fox4news.com
First day of early voting numbers in North Texas down more than 35% from 2018
DALLAS - Turnout for the first day of early voting in North Texas was more than 35% lower than in the last midterm election. And while Monday’s rainy weather may have factored into that, the numbers suggest enthusiasm among voters just might not be as high. Turnout can make...
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced
As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
WFAA
Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — Nine weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth, western DFW cities are running out of time to address looming landfill dilemma
This story is the first in an occasional series on how Fort Worth, Tarrant County and the western half of North Texas are confronting growing demands on waste services, limited landfill capacity and rapid population growth. The first fact Brandon Bennett learned after inheriting Fort Worth’s solid waste department in...
WFAA
