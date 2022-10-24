ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in His Estate — 119 Distant Relatives Share His Riches

The $11 million Joseph Stancak left behind when he died marks the highest unclaimed estate in the nation A Chicago man who died in 2016 secretly left behind $11 million, marking the largest unclaimed estate in the country. Joseph Stancak's 119 relatives have received the millions, the Office of Illinois State Treasurer said in a news release earlier this month. A majority of his family members live in Poland and Slovakia, the state treasurer said, noting that his parents were also born in Poland. However, seven relatives were...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation executes sale of grocery-anchored shopping center outside of Chicago

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of Liberty Square, a core quality grocery-anchored community center serving the northwest Chicago suburb of Wauconda, Illinois, and positioned at the highly trafficked intersection of Rand Road and Liberty Street (IL-176). The 107,431-square-foot property was sold to Connecticut-based AmCap.
WAUCONDA, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History

GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois

These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Suburban Comedy Club Auctioning Off Memorabilia to Keep Its Doors Open

A comedy institution is facing serious financial challenges, and as a result the owner is auctioning off thousands of pieces of memorabilia that tell the history of comedy. The Comedy Shrine, located in Aurora's Fox Valley Mall, seats almost 600 people, and an adjacent museum holds thousand of pieces of comedy memorabilia and collectibles that pay tribute to the history of comedy.
AURORA, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $15.85M Spanish Influenced Villa in Winnetka, IL is Glorious and Reminiscent of the Time

The Villa in Winnetka features incredible manicured resort level grounds accented with a full 2 story cabana house, now available for sale. This home located at 445 Sheridan Rd, Winnetka, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,174 square feet of living spaces. Call Jena Radnay – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate – (Phone: 847-881-0200) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Winnetka.
WINNETKA, IL
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Monthly Checks From Cook County: When To Expect The Payment

Cook County, Illinois, is working on a pilot program that will provide guaranteed income to some residents. Under the program, selected residents will get $500 guaranteed monthly checks from Cook County. October 21, the last date to apply for the program, has already passed. If you applied before the deadline,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Beware the political carnival barkers of November

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/24/2022): Entering the ‘No Chumbolone Zone’ this week is Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints.com to discuss new data on how the pandemic impacted student achievement, the misconceptions about the ‘SAFE-T’ Act, and why Amendment 1 on the ballot in Illinois is bad for the state. Plus, Kasso has warning about carnival barkers and clowns in November. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL

