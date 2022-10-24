Read full article on original website
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in His Estate — 119 Distant Relatives Share His Riches
The $11 million Joseph Stancak left behind when he died marks the highest unclaimed estate in the nation A Chicago man who died in 2016 secretly left behind $11 million, marking the largest unclaimed estate in the country. Joseph Stancak's 119 relatives have received the millions, the Office of Illinois State Treasurer said in a news release earlier this month. A majority of his family members live in Poland and Slovakia, the state treasurer said, noting that his parents were also born in Poland. However, seven relatives were...
YouTuber Explains Why This Chicago Suburb Is The ‘Most Miserable City In America’
It took a long time for me to realize that Gary, Indiana didn't have the best of reputations. The first time I heard of Gary was from the mouth of a young Ron Howard in The Music Man. It really wasn't until I was in my 20s did I start...
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation executes sale of grocery-anchored shopping center outside of Chicago
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of Liberty Square, a core quality grocery-anchored community center serving the northwest Chicago suburb of Wauconda, Illinois, and positioned at the highly trafficked intersection of Rand Road and Liberty Street (IL-176). The 107,431-square-foot property was sold to Connecticut-based AmCap.
Former Teamsters boss John Coli gets 19 months in prison for illegal payments from Cinespace Studios
CHICAGO - A federal judge Wednesday sentenced former Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. to 19 months in prison for illegally pocketing $325,000 in secret cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios. The longtime labor leader conceded in 2019 that he had threatened to call a strike and shut down...
Ex-Hideout Employee Says Bucktown Venue Was A Toxic Workplace, Leading To Performers Canceling Shows
BUCKTOWN — A former employee at The Hideout in Bucktown is criticizing leaders of the music venue, saying they’ve done little to resolve a toxic workplace culture, engaged in tokenism and failed to fix other issues. Local rapper and musician Mykele Deville posted a lengthy social media post...
Woman-owned construction company breaks barriers
Pink Hard Hatz Construction is a woman-owned and operated construction company serving Chicago
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
Suburban Comedy Club Auctioning Off Memorabilia to Keep Its Doors Open
A comedy institution is facing serious financial challenges, and as a result the owner is auctioning off thousands of pieces of memorabilia that tell the history of comedy. The Comedy Shrine, located in Aurora's Fox Valley Mall, seats almost 600 people, and an adjacent museum holds thousand of pieces of comedy memorabilia and collectibles that pay tribute to the history of comedy.
This $15.85M Spanish Influenced Villa in Winnetka, IL is Glorious and Reminiscent of the Time
The Villa in Winnetka features incredible manicured resort level grounds accented with a full 2 story cabana house, now available for sale. This home located at 445 Sheridan Rd, Winnetka, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,174 square feet of living spaces. Call Jena Radnay – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate – (Phone: 847-881-0200) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Winnetka.
Guaranteed Monthly Checks From Cook County: When To Expect The Payment
Cook County, Illinois, is working on a pilot program that will provide guaranteed income to some residents. Under the program, selected residents will get $500 guaranteed monthly checks from Cook County. October 21, the last date to apply for the program, has already passed. If you applied before the deadline,...
City threatens to remove ice fishing tents donated to Chicago homeless
The city is threatening to remove tents donated to homeless residents throughout Chicago by a local businessman.
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New York
Orkin pest control ranked New York City as the second "rattiest city," trailing only Chicago in the company's most recent rankings. According to the list released Monday, New York beat out Los Angeles for the No. 2 spot, and Hartford, Connecticut, and Miami broke into the top 20.
Lao Sze Chuan Opening New Locations in Willis Tower and Schaumburg
The company already has ten sites throughout Chicagoland
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
This Is Illinois' 'Creepiest' Legend
Insider compiled a list of the creepiest legends told in every state.
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Beware the political carnival barkers of November
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/24/2022): Entering the ‘No Chumbolone Zone’ this week is Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints.com to discuss new data on how the pandemic impacted student achievement, the misconceptions about the ‘SAFE-T’ Act, and why Amendment 1 on the ballot in Illinois is bad for the state. Plus, Kasso has warning about carnival barkers and clowns in November. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
