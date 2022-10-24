Read full article on original website
WSAW
Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities searching for Wisconsin inmate after no-showing medical appointment
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – The whereabouts of an inmate in northwest Wisconsin are unknown after he was released for a medical appointment, which he never showed up to on Thursday. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was released around 8:30 a.m. for a medical appointment...
KARE 11 Investigates: Veterans denied care and benefits after misdiagnosis by VA doctor
TOMAH, Wis. — *Editor's note: This story contains a reference of suicidal thoughts. If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can find more resources listed at the bottom of the article. Calvin Cottone is a...
WEAU-TV 13
Onederful giveaway donates $10,000 back to community
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley automotive group is giving back. One Automotive donated a total of $10,000 towards three organizations. The group says they created the Onederful Giving Committee to give $10,000 back to the community every quarter. The three organizations honored this quarter are the Eau Claire Area School District for the Homeless Program, the Helpful Hearts Foundation, and Bob’s House for Dogs.
Security Health Plan names director of quality
MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., in mid October named Barbara Klinner as director of quality. In this role, Klinner will lead and support continuous quality and member safety improvement initiatives by ensuring quality reporting requirements are met and striving toward organizational compliance with regulatory, accrediting and certifying organizations.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
WEAU-TV 13
Family Support Center hosts open house for domestic violence program
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and community members got a chance to tour one center’s domestic violence program. The Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls hosted the open house. Staff members at the center say the goal is to bring awareness to domestic violence and to help community members learn more about the Family Support Center.
WEAU-TV 13
Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Northwest Wisconsin, is honoring Ken Vance posthumously as the 2022 Legacy JA Hero. Vance’s family will accept the 2022 JA Legacy Hero award at the 7th annual JA Hero’s Gala set for Thursday, November 10 at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
wwisradio.com
One of the Last Few “Dry Towns” in Wisconsin to Vote on Alcohol Laws
(Town of Stanfold, WI) — Voters in one Barron County township are being asked to decide if they want to go wet. The Town of Stanfold is asking voters whether they want to allow for alcohol to be sold inside the town’s limits. Stanfold is one of the few remaining dry towns in Wisconsin. The owners of a local orchard, Licks Orchard, Music, and Gifts, want to open a tasting room for their wine. Some neighbors don’t want to allow for alcohol sales because they don’t want to see more traffic. The wet question is advisory only, which means town leaders will have to vote on any changes regardless of what voters have to say.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols with seatbelt enforcement grant
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through Sept. 2023. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
nomadlawyer.org
Eau Claire: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Amazing Places To Visit In Eau Claire: Eau Claire is a city in the state of Wisconsin. It is the county seat of Eau Claire County and the eighth largest city in the state. It is mostly located in Eau Claire County, but a portion of the city is also located in Chippewa County.
Wausau area births, Oct. 25
Matthew and Megan Dahlquist announce the birth of their son Beckett Michael, born at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Beckett weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Caleb and Taylor Gintner announce the birth of their son Tripp Owen, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Tripp weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Investigating Amazon Scam
The Marshfield Police Department is investigating a fraud case. The scam is a familiar one. A woman reported she lost $400. She thought she was emailing an Amazon gift card to a family member. However, the recipient was actually a scammer and they immediately used the card. Scammers frequently request...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 27th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s volleyball sectional semi-final time in the Chippewa Valley. Number 1 seed, Chippewa Falls takes on Hudson and River Falls takes on Marshfield in Division 1. In Division 2, Bloomer takes on Barron. Division 3 has St.Croix Falls facing Unity. Division 4 action features, McDonell vs Turtle Lake and Plum City/Elmwood vs Wonewac-Center.
WEAU-TV 13
Feed My People Food Bank honoring its volunteers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire celebrated its group of volunteers Wednesday. Volunteers and organizations that work with Feed My People gathered for a brunch and awards at the Food Bank’s location in Eau Claire. Feed My People says they have roughly 150 regular volunteers, with many more participating as part of youth or service groups.
WSAW
Marshfield woman loses $400 in Amazon gift card scam
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the report of fraud after a woman lost $400 in a scam. Investigators said on Oct. 25 the woman thought she was emailing an Amazon gift card to a family member. The recipient turned out to be a scammer posing as a family member. The gift card was immediately drained. The case is now inactive due to leads.
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Trempealeau County Thursday
Beginning Wednesday, State Patrol will monitor US 53 in Barron County from the air. On Thursday, they will monitor WIS 93 in Trempealeau County and I-41 in Winnebago County.
thecitypages.com
Months-long investigation unravels surprisingly large central Wisconsin meth ring
An investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led to one of the biggest meth ring busts in the Western District’s history. The months-long investigation led to eight indictments, and seizures of 20 pounds of methamphetamines, $104,000 in cash, several vehicles, a house and 15 firearms, police say.
