North Dakota State

This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
FARGO, ND
Audit finds North Dakota voting system is secure

(The Center Square) - An audit of North Dakota's election system found a very low risk for voter fraud. The audit released Thursday by State Auditor Joshua Gallion indicates it would be nearly impossible for someone to hack the system or vote multiple times. North Dakota residents are not required...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Who can fix inflation? Iowa congressional candidates focus on taxes, spending

Government spending and high taxes have worsened recent inflation’s effects on low- and middle-class Americans, Iowa’s Republican congressional candidates argue as they aim to take back U.S. Congress. But Democrats say investments are necessary to help families struggling with recent soaring prices and say these programs can be...
IOWA STATE
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58

Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
Victim identified in fatal workplace shooting in central Minnesota

(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond. Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot. Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (five, ten, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
MINNESOTA STATE
Central Minnesota man arrested In shooting death of woman

(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old woman. Michael Carpenter is reportedly being held on "charges related to homicide" in connection with the deadly shooting. Police say the shooting took place Monday morning in a business parking lot in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

