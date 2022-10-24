Read full article on original website
Related
This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Audit finds North Dakota voting system is secure
(The Center Square) - An audit of North Dakota's election system found a very low risk for voter fraud. The audit released Thursday by State Auditor Joshua Gallion indicates it would be nearly impossible for someone to hack the system or vote multiple times. North Dakota residents are not required...
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Who can fix inflation? Iowa congressional candidates focus on taxes, spending
Government spending and high taxes have worsened recent inflation’s effects on low- and middle-class Americans, Iowa’s Republican congressional candidates argue as they aim to take back U.S. Congress. But Democrats say investments are necessary to help families struggling with recent soaring prices and say these programs can be...
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
Republican AG candidate Eric Toney charges another person with election fraud
State attorney general candidate Eric Toney has charged another person with election fraud in Fond du Lac County, the eighth to face prosecution from the Republican district attorney who’s played up his election security credentials in the race. Toney’s office charged 74-year-old Edward A. Malnar, of the city of...
Victim identified in fatal workplace shooting in central Minnesota
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond. Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot. Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (five, ten, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Central Minnesota man arrested In shooting death of woman
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old woman. Michael Carpenter is reportedly being held on "charges related to homicide" in connection with the deadly shooting. Police say the shooting took place Monday morning in a business parking lot in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud.
