Some liberal organizers fear messaging, turnout shortcomings in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race

Roger Roth raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $3.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Roger Roth has raised more than any other Republican. Roth is the representative for Wisconsin State Senate District 19 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin in 2022....
Audit finds North Dakota voting system is secure
(The Center Square) - An audit of North Dakota's election system found a very low risk for voter fraud. The audit released Thursday by State Auditor Joshua Gallion indicates it would be nearly impossible for someone to hack the system or vote multiple times. North Dakota residents are not required...
Republican AG candidate Eric Toney charges another person with election fraud
State attorney general candidate Eric Toney has charged another person with election fraud in Fond du Lac County, the eighth to face prosecution from the Republican district attorney who’s played up his election security credentials in the race. Toney’s office charged 74-year-old Edward A. Malnar, of the city of...
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
Most common fast food chains in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Iowa using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (five, ten, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Victim identified in fatal workplace shooting in central Minnesota
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond. Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot. Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.
