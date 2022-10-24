ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

I-20 eastbound shutdown at mile marker 66

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A car crash on 1-20 near mile marker 66 has traffic backed up in both directions for several miles. Drivers going eastbound on I-20 are at a standstill. Traffic is moving slowly on Broad River Rd and near Malfunction Junction. Drive carefully in this...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman killed in accident at Columbia Pepsi warehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia. According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m. Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County continues re-zoning discussions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County scheduled discussions about several rezoning projects for Tuesday evening. One of those projects could mean more housing. Multiple items from the September Richland County re-zoning will be reappearing on this month's agenda. Some projects are headed for a second reading like the re-zoning...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
getnews.info

Artificial Grass Installed for Rapid Shelter in Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With Winter coming, the City of Columbia has brought on Purfect Turf to provide artificial grass that the tiny homes will sit upon for the homeless. The team from Purfect Turf installed artificial grass on-site that is there to provide a safe and clean base for the tiny homes. Having an artificial lawn installed will not only provide a great-looking aesthetic to the Rapid Shelter site but also a very low maintenance and clean place to walk on.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?

That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New luxury apartment community coming to West Columbia

A 312-unit luxury garden apartment community is underway on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia. The 38-acre development will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments, some with direct access to garages, according to a news release. Other amenities include a clubhouse, co-working space, resort-style swimming pool, community pavilion, outdoor kitchen, pet spa and a pet park.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in fatal Columbia apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Sidney Williams died after being shot in an apartment. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block...
COLUMBIA, SC
