I-20 eastbound shutdown at mile marker 66
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A car crash on 1-20 near mile marker 66 has traffic backed up in both directions for several miles. Drivers going eastbound on I-20 are at a standstill. Traffic is moving slowly on Broad River Rd and near Malfunction Junction. Drive carefully in this...
wach.com
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
Woman killed in accident at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia. According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m. Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman...
wach.com
SC OSHA investigating industrial accident death at Pepsi Bottling warehouse in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC — A woman is dead and OSHA is investigating after an industrial accident at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse in Columbia. According to the incident report from Columbia Police, the woman was operating a forklift machine just before midnight Monday when she collided with a storage shelf.
Hampton Street apartment fire in downtown Columbia leaves 9 displaced, none injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews were called out to control a blaze in the 1800 block of Hampton Street in Columbia around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted out that the fire was caused by unattended cooking. The fire caused heavy smoke and fire in...
Richland County continues re-zoning discussions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County scheduled discussions about several rezoning projects for Tuesday evening. One of those projects could mean more housing. Multiple items from the September Richland County re-zoning will be reappearing on this month's agenda. Some projects are headed for a second reading like the re-zoning...
getnews.info
Artificial Grass Installed for Rapid Shelter in Columbia, SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. – With Winter coming, the City of Columbia has brought on Purfect Turf to provide artificial grass that the tiny homes will sit upon for the homeless. The team from Purfect Turf installed artificial grass on-site that is there to provide a safe and clean base for the tiny homes. Having an artificial lawn installed will not only provide a great-looking aesthetic to the Rapid Shelter site but also a very low maintenance and clean place to walk on.
Columbia Star
Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?
That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
WIS-TV
Deputies searching for missing Columbia man, has not been seen in over two weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Columbia man. 39-year-old, James Felder was last seen leaving work at Ft. Jackson Army Base on Oct. 12. Officials say Felder has not contacted family members or returned to work...
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
WLTX.com
What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
Student found unconscious after several exposed to unknown chemical on South Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
The incident happened on an Indian Land High School bus around 5:00 p.m.
Lexington County releases their first ever economic development report
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Economic growth is looking up in Lexington County. Local leaders just released their first annual report of progress made over the course of the last fiscal year. Opportunity awaits in Lexington County. That's a big take away leaders of the area's economic development department and committee...
Lake Marion fishermen, boaters urged to help control the spread of invasive plants
SANTEE, S.C. — Fishermen and boaters here along Lake Marion are urged to keep an eye out for an invasive plant called Salvinia. It's spreading quickly and Santee Cooper needs your help to control it. “It’s an invasive vegetation. It’s not natural to these waters," said Santee Cooper guide...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New luxury apartment community coming to West Columbia
A 312-unit luxury garden apartment community is underway on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia. The 38-acre development will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments, some with direct access to garages, according to a news release. Other amenities include a clubhouse, co-working space, resort-style swimming pool, community pavilion, outdoor kitchen, pet spa and a pet park.
Man who worked at Ft. Jackson hasn't been seen in over two weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Deputies are searching for a missing man who was last seen leaving his job at Fort Jackson over two weeks ago. Deputies say 39-year-old James Felder was last seen leaving work on Fort Jackson on October 12. According to investigators, James has not returned to work or contacted family members since that time.
abccolumbia.com
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
Grant money available for Columbia nonprofits promoting tourism, dining in the city
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is making money available to non-profit organizations that promote tourism and dining in the city. Applications for Hospitality Tax (H-Tax) Grant Funding to support nonprofits' organization and their projects and events are now being accepted -- the deadline to submit an application is noon, Friday, October 28, 2022.
wach.com
Victim identified in fatal Columbia apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Sidney Williams died after being shot in an apartment. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block...
