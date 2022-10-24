Read full article on original website
Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’
A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
Quentin Tarantino Dismisses Kanye West’s Claim of Originating Idea for ‘Django Unchained’: ‘That Didn’t Happen’
Quentin Tarantino has dismissed Kanye West’s claim that he and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2009, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. Tarantino appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday and the host asked him: “Kanye West said that he came up with...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
‘He felt connected to her’: Michael Jackson’s son Prince reflects on pop star’s friendship with Princess Diana
Michael Jackson’s son, Prince Jackson, has discussed the friendship between his father and Princess Diana.The pair reportedly only met in person once, but the moment was said to have had a profund effect on them.Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday 28 October, Prince Jackson told the show’s hosts how, while he never got to meet Diana himself, he heard his father frequently speak about how he “felt connected to her in a way he didn’t really have those connections with other people”.“This love was communal: he loved how she loved, and how she was trying to be a...
'Keep Your Eyes On Lindsey's Face': Jimmy Kimmel Spots Bonkers Graham-Walker Interview
The late-night host says the Republican senator has to speak for Walker because "Herschel has trouble with speaking.”
'The bird has been freed' – Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires top executives
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk closed out the $44 billion deal to acquire San Francisco-based social media giant Twitter Thursday evening and immediately cleaned out the C-suite, firing CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, according to published reports. A few hours later, Musk tweeted, "the bird has been freed," a reference to Twitter's logo.The departures came just hours before a deadline set by a Delaware judge to finalize the deal on Friday. She threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.Although they came quickly, the major personnel moves had been widely expected and almost certainly are the first...
