ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
COHOES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged after armed robbery in Fishkill

VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Three individuals are in the Dutchess County Jail after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in the parking lot of a Main Street strip mall in the Village of Fishkill on Friday morning. Richard Lee, a 23-year-old from Schenectady on parole for two previous felonies...
FISHKILL, NY
WNYT

East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment

A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect

One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Assault: On Oct. 21, at 12:03 a.m., Troy police arrested Athena L. Muhammad, 25, of Troy. Muhammad was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 21, at 12:31 a.m., Troy police arrested Zajahmeek D. Hooks,...
TROY, NY
iheart.com

Albany Man Behind Bars Without Bail After Hitting And Killing Pedestrian

An Albany man remains behind bars without bail after being accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a pedestrian. According to investigators, 26-year old Jose Guevara-Bonilla struck 62-year-old Larry Cunningham while the victim was walking in the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street Monday night. Cunningham died at the scene and Guevara-Bonilla was arrested shortly after the incident. Guevara-Bonilla made his first court appearance Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to several charges.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Watervliet police say they caught a ‘career fraudster’

Watervliet police have arrested a man they’re calling a career fraudster. Justin Walker is facing several charges, including identity theft, forgery, and grand larceny. Police say he was caught last week using someone else’s credit card at a local restaurant. They say during their investigation, they found Walker...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk

A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Mistrial declared in Albany attempted murder case

An Albany attempted murder trial has ended with a mistrial. Eugene Royal, 30, of Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face in February on Albany Street. The district attorney’s office says a mistrial was declared Monday because one of the jurors left, and deliberations could not continue.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy