Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three charged after armed robbery in Fishkill
VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Three individuals are in the Dutchess County Jail after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in the parking lot of a Main Street strip mall in the Village of Fishkill on Friday morning. Richard Lee, a 23-year-old from Schenectady on parole for two previous felonies...
WNYT
East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment
A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
Police: Cohoes traffic stop nets 34 grams of cocaine
A Watervliet man wanted on felony charges out of the City of Watervliet was found in Cohoes Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cohoes Police Department.
WNYT
Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect
One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
Troy Record
Troy Police Department blotter
Assault: On Oct. 21, at 12:03 a.m., Troy police arrested Athena L. Muhammad, 25, of Troy. Muhammad was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 21, at 12:31 a.m., Troy police arrested Zajahmeek D. Hooks,...
WNYT
Child, 11, among three arrested for school threats in Saratoga County
Three arrests have been made in connection with school threats in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s office says the suspects are 11, 15 and 16 years old. The sheriff’s office says they happened in less than 24 hours. None of the threats was found to be credible. Two threats...
Investigators probe threat to Ballston Spa schools
On Wednesday afternoon, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office got word of a threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District.
ACSO: 12-year-old threatens school shooting
According to a release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office, the 7th grader "had stated that he would shoot other students in the head if he was allowed to carry his book bag into the school."
iheart.com
Albany Man Behind Bars Without Bail After Hitting And Killing Pedestrian
An Albany man remains behind bars without bail after being accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a pedestrian. According to investigators, 26-year old Jose Guevara-Bonilla struck 62-year-old Larry Cunningham while the victim was walking in the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street Monday night. Cunningham died at the scene and Guevara-Bonilla was arrested shortly after the incident. Guevara-Bonilla made his first court appearance Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to several charges.
Albany man admits to drug trafficking intentions
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announced Rodney Matthews, 49 of Albany pled guilty to having and intending to distribute cocaine and heroin. Freedman also reports Matthews had a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Bennington PD find suspect in fatal shooting
The Bennington Police Department is investigation a fatal shooting that happened at the Green Mountain Power Woodford Road Substation on October 26. Police have identified a person of interest deemed armed and dangerous.
WNYT
Albany County Jail inmate accused of assaulting deputy during fight
A man in jail for murder is now accused of assaulting a deputy. Investigators say it happened during a fight at the Albany County Jail last Friday. Jahmere Manning, 21, is accused of hurting the deputy’s hand, as the deputy tried to calm things down. Manning is due in...
WRGB
Man arrested during traffic stop for possession of multiple drugs, say State Police
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested Daniel Yousef, 25, of Staten Island, New York for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of Cannabis. Police say just after 12:00 PM on October 20th, troopers stopped a Dodge Pickup on I-87 in the town...
WNYT
Watervliet police say they caught a ‘career fraudster’
Watervliet police have arrested a man they’re calling a career fraudster. Justin Walker is facing several charges, including identity theft, forgery, and grand larceny. Police say he was caught last week using someone else’s credit card at a local restaurant. They say during their investigation, they found Walker...
Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged
Jason Simpson, 26, of Massachusetts, is accused of planning the kidnapping of a Bennington woman in September to ensure her boyfriend paid $1,500 in drug money that Simpson was trying to collect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged.
WNYT
Boy, 12, accused of threatening to shoot students in Voorheesville
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 12-year-old boy in Voorheesville, after he allegedly said he would shoot students in the head if he was allowed to carry his book bag into the school. The 7th grader at Voorheesville Middle School is now charged with making a threat of...
Accused killer arraigned in Bridgeport shooting; arrest warrant details investigation
Joseph Dejesus, 38, whose previous legal name was Joseph Reyes, went before a judge on several charges including murder in the death of Dominique Jones, 29.
WNYT
Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk
A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
WNYT
Mistrial declared in Albany attempted murder case
An Albany attempted murder trial has ended with a mistrial. Eugene Royal, 30, of Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face in February on Albany Street. The district attorney’s office says a mistrial was declared Monday because one of the jurors left, and deliberations could not continue.
