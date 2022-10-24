Battle Ground Parks and Recreation Department to host ‘Pooch Parade’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
clarkcountylive.com
Free Family Fall Carnival
Check out the free family-friendly Fall Carnival this weekend for a safe and fun time for kids of all ages!. There will be raffles for prizes (each attendee get a free raffle ticket), including new skateboards, scooters, gift cards, and more!. Don’t miss the chili contest, or grab a hot...
Chronicle
Lewis County Animal Shelter Has Been at Capacity for Months
One edition of The Chronicle in August 2021 showed a front page photo of a stray kitten standing in a food bowl on a back porch in Chehalis. The gray kitten was named Jax after being adopted by a staff member at the paper. But others of Jax’s generation haven’t had such an opportunity. His birth came during the pet equivalent of the baby boom.
kptv.com
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: The Sunshine Division delivers food boxes to hungry families
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the holidays fast approaching, help is needed in providing food for hungry families in the metro area. The Sunshine Division is one of those organizations trying to help households put a holiday meal on their dinner table. Executive Director Kyle Camberg said since the start...
KATU.com
Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
kptv.com
Ayo Elise checks out Holidays on Franklin to see a Vancouver neighborhood’s scary Halloween makeover
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Spooky season is upon us which means giant skeletons, werewolves, witches and more are popping up in neighborhoods everywhere, especially the one on Franklin Street. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went to a neighborhood on Franklin Street in Vancouver to check out their incredible Halloween makeover.
clarkcountylive.com
Drug Take Back Event: Safe Disposal, Saving Lives
Community youth substance use prevention coalitions, law enforcement agencies, and community organizations in Southwest Washington are collaborating to host drive‐thru drug take‐back events at several locations on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community members are encouraged to bring their unused and expired prescriptions...
pdxpipeline.com
Win Tickets ($110): Oregon Zoo Presents 2022 BrewLights | Adults Only, Featuring 45 Northwest Breweries & Cideries
Join us on November 18 or 19 at the Oregon Zoo for our fourth annual BrewLights, a ZooLights brew festival experience just for the 21-and-over crowd with more than 45 Northwest breweries and cideries to sample from. BrewLights tickets include a souvenir cup and 10 beverage tastings (3-oz beer/cider) throughout...
WWEEK
Elephants Delicatessen Will Open Its Lake Oswego Location With a Food-Filled Party This Week
Elephants Delicatessen, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders since 1979, will open a new store in Lake Oswego this week—and if you assumed, “seen one, seen ‘em all,” this location has a few new items not available elsewhere. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is...
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Woman, 77, Lovingly Looks After Long-Lasting Animals
The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday for a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.
kptv.com
Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portlanders made their voices heard over what could be very bold steps taken by the city to manage homeless encampments. On the city’s website, over 200 people were signed up to testify in front of Portland City Council Wednesday night. One of them is Scott Kerman, the director of Blanchet House, a large local nonprofit in Old Town that provides meals and services for those living on the streets. He says a camping ban may create unnecessary conflict.
No butterfly wings left after pumpkins smashed by vandals in Portland area
From Vancouver to Happy Valley, homeowners and their security cameras have spotted vandals running up to doors, doing everything from stealing or toppling decorations to crushing pumpkins -- and police want to find those responsible.
Chronicle
Man Falls to Death While Trail Running in Columbia River Gorge
The body of a Camas man was recovered early Sunday morning after he apparently fell from a cliff while trail running along the Pacific Crest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Nicholas Wells. The search began Friday evening after Wells’ wife called the Hood...
Clackamas Community College fires theater teacher after complaints
Jim Eikrem accused by students of barging into dressing room, directing girl to wrestle for 'uncomfortable' time period.Jim Eikrem has been terminated from Clackamas Community College following several complaints from students and staff regarding his conduct. Eikrem's termination comes in the wake of allegations levied by several individuals involved with the CCC theater program. Allegations include inappropriate conduct involving several minors who participated in the spring production of "Number the Stars," refusing to accommodate or affirm the gender of transgender students, and harassment of students and staff within the program. Sue Goff, the dean of Arts and Sciences for...
WWEEK
A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life
Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
Boiled, baked & perfectly shaped: Try these Portland bagels
Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels, Kenny and Zuke's Delicatessen and Spielman Bagels are just a few bagel shops around the city.
Homeless Army veteran, stabbed to death in Old Town, tried to spread joy on Portland’s streets, friends say
Anthony Matthew Hartley stood outside Northeast Portland’s Gateway Transit Center one day last year as a bus pulled up. As a man stepped off the bus, Hartley called out to him, “Hey, what’s the matter, did you lose your smile today?”. Then Hartley, a homeless Army veteran,...
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
It’s o-fish-ial: Portland has some of the best seafood spots
Whether someone is on the lookout for seafood classics, or more unique dishes that can’t be found anywhere else, they don’t have to look any farther than Portland.
Company sues city of Vancouver over Safe Stay site, says it blocks access to property
A development company is suing the city of Vancouver, claiming the city has landlocked the company’s property by creating a Safe Stay village on neighboring property and refusing the company vehicle access to its land.
Comments / 2