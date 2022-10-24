Battle Ground Parks and Recreation Department to host ‘Pooch Parade’

Jim Eikrem accused by students of barging into dressing room, directing girl to wrestle for 'uncomfortable' time period.Jim Eikrem has been terminated from Clackamas Community College following several complaints from students and staff regarding his conduct. Eikrem's termination comes in the wake of allegations levied by several individuals involved with the CCC theater program. Allegations include inappropriate conduct involving several minors who participated in the spring production of "Number the Stars," refusing to accommodate or affirm the gender of transgender students, and harassment of students and staff within the program. Sue Goff, the dean of Arts and Sciences for...

CLACKAMAS, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO