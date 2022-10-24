ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers Need Public’s Help Finding Wanted Man

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Lee Center man who's wanted on two Rome City Court Arrest Warrants, according to Captain Kevin James. 46-year-old Edward J. Williamson whose last known address was on Capron Rd. in Lee Center, was...
ROME, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Man still missing near Canadarago Lake in Otsego Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York. According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday, October 22nd, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WKTV

Dunham Public Library hosting educational program on Social Security Benefits

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Dunham Public Library in Whitesboro announced Thursday, they will be offering a free program to educate the public on Social Security Information. This one-hour financial education program is designed to help those who attend, how to maximize their Social Security benefits before beginning to collect them. Individuals can also get answers to any questions they may have regarding Social Security benefits.
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
WKTV

Herkimer police investigating threat made at high school

HERKIMER, N.Y. (UPDATED) – There was an increased police presence at Herkimer Junior/Senior High School Wednesday morning after a written threat of violence was reported at the school the day before. School officials called the police around 9:30 a.m. after learning of a possible threat and officers responded to...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department shuts town west Utica tent city

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department posted a sign on the fence of the Community Garden in Utica Thursday, the signs read, “This campground is closed. Occupancy is prohibited.”. The small tent city in west Utica, the property owned by Cornerstone Community Church, has become home to...
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Judge denies attorney’s request in Schoharie limo crash

Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limousine company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash, must keep his ankle monitor on. That was the decision after a Wednesday morning court appearance. It’s been more than four years since that crash. Twenty people were killed. At his last court appearance...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department offers resources during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday and the Oneida County Health Department is reminding residents how to keep their homes and families safe. Health officials say homes built before 1978 likely contain lead-based paint. If residents see cracks or peeling, or are planning renovations, they are advised to reach out to a certified lead contractor. Homeowners are required to make timely repairs to lead dangers in their homes, according to the health department.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

