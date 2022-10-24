Read full article on original website
WKTV
The Oneida County Opioid Task Force will be giving out free medication disposal bags
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Opioid Task Force announced Tuesday, they will be giving out free medication disposal bags by mail and at a drive-thru event on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. “Our Opioid Task Force is using multipronged approaches to address the opioid issue. We continue...
Missing Delaware Co. man found stealing ginseng
A missing Delaware County man was discovered illegally harvesting ginseng in Middletown, New York.
MV Crime Stoppers Need Public’s Help Finding Wanted Man
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Lee Center man who's wanted on two Rome City Court Arrest Warrants, according to Captain Kevin James. 46-year-old Edward J. Williamson whose last known address was on Capron Rd. in Lee Center, was...
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: Revisited
Rome, New York. Hundreds of guards from prisons across the state were forced to respond to what appears to have been a major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates who, for a while, controlled the prison.
WNYT
Child, 11, among three arrested for school threats in Saratoga County
Three arrests have been made in connection with school threats in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s office says the suspects are 11, 15 and 16 years old. The sheriff’s office says they happened in less than 24 hours. None of the threats was found to be credible. Two threats...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Man still missing near Canadarago Lake in Otsego Co.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York. According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday, October 22nd, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
On the Lookout roundup: What crimes do you need to be aware of in our area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Catalytic Converter Thefts According to the Manlius Police Department, they have been seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts or attempted thefts. Between September 7 – October 13, […]
WKTV
CFLR collects unused, expired medications at annual take-back event in Verona Beach
VERONA BEACH, N.Y. – The Center for Family Life and Recovery held a community drug take-back event at 50 Forward in Verona Beach on Wednesday to collect unused and expired medications. Since 2016, CFLR has been holding drug take-back events promoting Med Return Units as part of its prevention...
Delaware Co. woman arrested for endangering the welfare of a child
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a physical dispute at a residence in Delaware County.
Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
WKTV
Another lockout at Jones Elementary on Wednesday, due to disturbing letters
UTICA, N.Y. -- Another lockout took place at Jones Elementary in Utica on Wednesday. According to a note sent home to parents, the lockout took place just before 10 a.m. and was due to letters the school received. Written in the letters was "incoherent and disturbing language," according to officials.
Town of Chenango man who stabbed teen appears in court
The Chenango County man accused of terrorizing some teenagers in a local road rage attack appeared in Broome County Court today.
WKTV
Dunham Public Library hosting educational program on Social Security Benefits
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Dunham Public Library in Whitesboro announced Thursday, they will be offering a free program to educate the public on Social Security Information. This one-hour financial education program is designed to help those who attend, how to maximize their Social Security benefits before beginning to collect them. Individuals can also get answers to any questions they may have regarding Social Security benefits.
WKTV
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
WKTV
Herkimer police investigating threat made at high school
HERKIMER, N.Y. (UPDATED) – There was an increased police presence at Herkimer Junior/Senior High School Wednesday morning after a written threat of violence was reported at the school the day before. School officials called the police around 9:30 a.m. after learning of a possible threat and officers responded to...
WKTV
Oneida County Health Department shuts town west Utica tent city
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department posted a sign on the fence of the Community Garden in Utica Thursday, the signs read, “This campground is closed. Occupancy is prohibited.”. The small tent city in west Utica, the property owned by Cornerstone Community Church, has become home to...
WNYT
Judge denies attorney’s request in Schoharie limo crash
Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limousine company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash, must keep his ankle monitor on. That was the decision after a Wednesday morning court appearance. It’s been more than four years since that crash. Twenty people were killed. At his last court appearance...
Cortland woman arrested after drug raid
Today, the Cortland County Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Cortland.
WKTV
Oneida County Health Department offers resources during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday and the Oneida County Health Department is reminding residents how to keep their homes and families safe. Health officials say homes built before 1978 likely contain lead-based paint. If residents see cracks or peeling, or are planning renovations, they are advised to reach out to a certified lead contractor. Homeowners are required to make timely repairs to lead dangers in their homes, according to the health department.
