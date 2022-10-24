Read full article on original website
Halloween safety tips for your pets
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - With Halloween right around the corner, this time of year can frighten all of us, even our furry friends. Lisa Lambert, Shelter Manager at the Humane Society, explained how costumes and sounds can also be triggering to pets. "Halloween can be scary for animals too. Masks...
Healthier Halloween tips from Carle Health
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - With Halloween inching closer... so are those yummy treats! However, too much of a good thing may not be a good thing. That's why Carle Health says, it's okay to celebrate the holiday with treats, but there are a few things parents can do to make it healthier for kids. Kristina Adams-Smith, a Registered Dietitian at Carle, says trying to portion control your child's candy is a great idea for Halloween. "Sorting through candy with them and rationing it a little bit when they are out trick or treating can help too." She says.
Witch's Night Out brings boost to downtown Decatur
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur residents grabbed their hats and broomsticks for Witch's Night Out. Local resident, Lori Kronshagen, said she loves to come out every year. "I've always dressed up for Halloween. I love it, it's fall and my granddaughter, I wanted to do something with her," said Kronshagen.
Experts determine how problem gambling is affected by inflation
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Problem gambling counselors from Alpha and Omega Counseling Services have determined how affected gamblers are because of inflation. President and Owner of Alpha and Omega Counseling Services, Kerrick Kiley says people that gamble will gamble regardless of inflation or the state of the economy because it is simply an addiction.
Police: Child who was shot in Champaign now in stable condition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child who had been in critical condition after a shooting in Champaign is now expected to be ok, Champaign Police said. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a...
Towing company offering discount tows for impaired drivers
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local towing company will offer a discount rate to tow drivers home who are impaired. TMG Towing and Recovery in Decatur announced on Halloween weekend it would tow a driver and their vehicle home for $31 who had been drinking. "It's just a way to...
Coroner identifies man found unresponsive at workplace in Paris
EDGAR COUNTY (WAND)- The Edgar County Coroner has released details on the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his workplace in Paris. According to the coroner, a call came into the Edgar County 911 dispatch center at 4:54 am. Thursday, October 27, from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging stating a male employee had been found unresponsive on the floor near his work station.
Macon County Health Department moving to monthly COVID-19 reporting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Starting in November, the Macon County Health Department will move to monthly COVID-19 case reporting. The total number of cases from the previous month will be reported on the second business day of the new month. For example, November's cases will be reported on Friday, December 2.
Thousand of retired state workers could soon lose access to Carle doctors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Thousands of retired state workers could soon be forced to find new doctors because of a change to the Illinois Medicare Advantage Plan. Beginning January 1st, the state will only offer an Aetna PPO Plan for retirees, meaning Carle would be out of network. Kathleen...
Crews called to Champaign house fire after passerby calls 911
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were alerted to a house fire at a single-family home in Champaign Tuesday morning after a passerby called 911. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of N. Third St. just after 8 a.m. Firefighters were able to quickly put...
Second teen pleads guilty in case of Lyft driver shooting
URBANA, Ill. — Jaheim Dyer, 17, of Champaign has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in the January shooting of Lyft driver Kristian Philpotts according to the News-Gazette. On January 12, 2022, vet student Kristian Philpotts was shot while driving for Lyft. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Na’Shown Fenderson admitted to...
Richland Foundation collaborates with Ripple Foundation to create $1k Automotive Scholarship
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Richland Community College Foundation is collaborating with The Ripple Foundation to create a $1,000 scholarship to provide supplies for students taking automotive courses. The scholarship will provide students the funds to buy tools as they study to work in the automotive industry, and is...
Expansion at Champaign Planned Parenthood for in-clinic abortion care
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Planned Parenthood in Champaign has expanded their facility for in-clinic abortion care patients. “This facility was completed just a few months back. The entire first floor has been renovated. At one time there wasn’t anything down here so a completely new renovated space,” said Health Center Manager, Jennifer Fetters.
Lake Land College cosmetology students giving free haircuts on Veteran's Day
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Students in the cosmetology program at Lake Land College will offer free haircuts to all veterans and active-duty military members on Veteran's Day. Appointments for the free haircuts will be available on Friday, November 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be made by contacting the cosmetology department at 217-234-5300.
Charleston Fire Dept. gets grant from FM Global
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Fire Department got a grant from FM Global, one of the largest commercial property insurers. The fire prevention grant is for $1,440. FM Global representatives presented the award to Chief Steve Bennett at the Fire Station 2. The award will be used for fire...
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
University Police: Man arrested for intentionally setting car on fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – University Police arrested a 27-year-old man for intentionally lighting a car on fire over the weekend in Campustown. According to police, a report came in around 7:19 p.m. last Thursday of a man crouched near a parked car lighting some kind of fluid in the area of Third and Chalmers streets. Witnesses told police the fluid ignited underneath the vehicle and the man walked away from area.
Clinton man accused of shooting into the air
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested after being accused of shooting a gun into the air in Clinton. Clinton Police and Dewitt County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of East Julia and North Charles Streets early Thursday to investigate multiple reports of the sound of gunshots.
Fact Check: Red Tail Run Golf Course not being sold
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District told WAND News it has no plans to sell Red Tail Run Golf Club. It comes after online rumors that the golf course was being sold to Howard Buffet. The Park District also said there are no plans to reopen Scoville...
Man charged with murder of 2 year old
DANVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - 29-year-old Dantrail Johnson, previously charged with aggravated battery of a child and bodily harm, has now been charged with murder. A Vermilion County court record showed that Johnson has now been charged with murder and intent to kill. These charges are in connection to the death...
