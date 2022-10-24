ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers

Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
ROGERS, AR
Evan Crosby

World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
BENTONVILLE, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
BRANSON, MO
5NEWS

Crystal Bridges hosts first-ever 'Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour' symposium

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art hosted its first-ever fashion symposium, "Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour" on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The exhibition curator says its purpose is to rewrite fashion in an inclusive way. The exhibit is doing this by bringing in designers from all walks of life to offer more diverse perspectives and share their untold stories.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy