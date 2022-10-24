Read full article on original website
Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
2-year-old drowns at Decatur wastewater plant
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
Parents sue Bentonville school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
EXCLUSIVE: Walton brothers talk growth in Bentonville
As Downtown Bentonville Inc. celebrates its 20th anniversary, some local business leaders talk about Bentonville's rapid growth.
Fayetteville pumpkin patch prepares for remaining days of the season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — With Halloween just a few days away, many pumpkin patches are in their last few days. Before closing for the year, we at 5NEWS wanted to see what a pumpkin patch is all about. Reagan Family Farm opened for the season in the second week of...
Accident near Pinnacle on I-49 delays morning commute
An accident on Interstate 49 northbound is delaying the morning commute as multiple lanes of traffic are being impacted.
In a hurry? Try these early voting centers in NWA and the River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Nearly 7% of registered voters in Benton County and approximately 6% of registered voters in Sebastian County have cast ballots since early voting got underway in Arkansas on Monday, according to numbers released by county election workers. Arkansas voters are allowed to cast ballots at...
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
Silver Dollar City train derailment injures 7 people in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City said a train derailment at their park in Branson, Mo. injured seven people. The park said on social media that sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track Wednesday evening. The park said paramedics provided emergency care onsite...
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas
Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
Conservative PAC endorsing Bentonville School Board candidates to fight critical race theory
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A federal super PAC The 1776 Project is supporting five candidates for Bentonville School Board, saying voting for them is voting for the "pro-parent ticket." The reason the 1776 Project targeted Bentonville is that they believe the Bentonville School District wants to indoctrinate children. The district...
6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
Crystal Bridges hosts first-ever 'Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour' symposium
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art hosted its first-ever fashion symposium, "Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour" on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The exhibition curator says its purpose is to rewrite fashion in an inclusive way. The exhibit is doing this by bringing in designers from all walks of life to offer more diverse perspectives and share their untold stories.
Spend the Night Among the Big Cats at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge
Looking for an adventure without traveling too far from home? Why not check out Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR?! Plus be sure to check out their amazing glamping services!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
