Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'The Resident': Matt Czuchry, Jane Leeves and Co-Stars on 100 Episodes and Wedding Bells (Exclusive)
The Resident is getting the royal treatment for its 100th episode! Fox's medical drama celebrates the TV milestone with Tuesday's episode, which features the much anticipated wedding between Kit and Bell. ET was exclusively on the Atlanta set in September with the cast as they filmed the monumental hour, and they reflected on what the accomplishments means for the show -- and for them personally.
Fox Comedy ‘Animal Control’ Adds Ravi Patel to Cast
Ravi Patel is the latest addition to the cast of Fox’s upcoming comedy series “Animal Control.” Patel joins previously announced series leads Joel McHale and Vella Lovell. Per the single-camera show’s official logline, it is a “workplace comedy following a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.” Patel will star in the role of Amit Patel, said to be “an Animal Control officer and overwhelmed family man with more family responsibilities than he bargained for. His partner Victoria has a lifestyle that is so different from his own,...
tvinsider.com
‘The Resident’: Bruce Greenwood & Jane Leeves on KitBell’s ‘Intimate’ Wedding and Vows
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 6, “For Better or Worse.”]. There was no better way for The Resident to celebrate its 100th episode than with Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) finally getting married. But of course, there were a couple of obstacles in the way, from him being called into work to treat a potential investor’s daughter (and he stayed for the surgery, even as others said they could get another doctor) to her starting her fight against the governor, who will slash the hospital’s budget in earnest.
ComicBook
Original Chicago Med Star Announces Exit From Series After 8 Seasons
The world of NBC's One Chicago franchise is losing a key member this fall. Chicago Med, the third series in the popular TV franchise, has been airing on NBC since 2015 and is currently in its eighth season. Unfortunately, this installment will see one of its original cast members make their exit. Brian Tee, who has played Ethan Choi for 131 episodes of Chicago Med, is leaving the series very soon.
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
msn.com
Chicago Med is Losing Another Star In Season 8, And The Stage Is Already Being Set
One Chicago came back in a big way for the fall with some intense premieres, but now Chicago Med joins the likes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire in losing another key character before even hitting the halfway point of the current season. Brian Tee, who has been part of Chicago Med as Dr. Ethan Choi going back to the beginning of the medical drama, is stepping away after eight seasons. The news comes not long after Guy Lockard left Med as Dr. Dylan Scott.
Why Chicago Med's Newest Character Is Going To Be Way More Important In Future Episodes
Chicago Med introduced a new character in the intense new episode, and he'll be back in a big way.
Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out After Final ‘Chicago P.D.’ Episode Airs: ‘I Left It All Out There’
Is this the end? Jesse Lee Soffer addressed his exit from Chicago P.D. after Jay Halstead made the difficult decision to move on. "I left it all out there for this one. Episode 1003 of Chicago PD, 'A Good Man' airs tonight at 10/9 central on NBC. Who’s watching with me?" the actor, 38, captioned […]
The Legacy of the Shepherd Family Continues on 'Grey's Anatomy' — Who Is Lucas Adams?
During Episode 1 of Season 1 in Grey's Anatomy, we first hear Dr. Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey) utter a sentence that would eventually become his calling card. "It's a beautiful night to save lives," he says while preparing for a complicated surgery. In subsequent episodes he would swap out "night" for "day" but the sentiment remained.
Is Director Vance Leaving 'NCIS'? Fans Think Rocky Carroll Is Exiting in Season 20
It's not classified to say that NCIS is going through some personnel changes. The hit CBS drama said goodbye to its leading man Mark Harmon during Season 19 (though Harmon remains as an executive producer off-screen), and viewers have also been freaking out about the status of Wilmer Valderrama's character, Nick Torres.
Marg Helgenberger talks loss, wedding joy and Catherine Willows' 'CSI: Vegas' murder drama
Marg Helgenberger's Catherine Willows is back to the gruesome science of crime solving. After 13 seasons and two Emmy nominations portraying the tough-talking criminologist on CBS' "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," Helgenberger stepped down from the full-time role in 2013. The series ended its run two years later. Now, Helgenberger, 63,...
After Leaving Show, ‘Chicago PD' Star Jesse Lee Soffer Will Return in New Role
Jesse Lee Soffer may have left his role in front of the camera for "Chicago P.D.," but it appears he may not be gone from the show forever. The actor is reportedly set to return in a new role for a future episode. Variety reports Soffer, who played Det. Jay...
CBS President Says “The Door Is Open” For Mark Harmon To Return As Gibbs In ‘NCIS’
In season 19 of NCIS, fans said goodbye, along with Agent McGee, to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. The actor’s departure followed a long and emotional arc for the character that has fans missing him already. But that farewell may not be permanent, according to new assurances from CBS.
'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line
It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
The Goldbergs season 10: next episode and everything we know about the family-centric sitcom
The Goldbergs season 10 is here. But what’s next for each of the family members? Here’s everything we know.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 25
The big addition to Netflix's most popular shows and movies is The Chalk Line, a Spanish thriller film about a couple who find an abandoned young girl and take her in when no one else will. When will we learn that taking in a creepy kid only results in creepy things happening? It's No. 7 on the list of Netflix's top 10 movies. Most of the rest of that list and the top 10 shows list is the same as yesterday, with The Blacklist returning after a day off.
startattle.com
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 4) “Haunted” trailer, release date
It’s Halloween night at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith and Nick try to spend some alone time together. Startattle.com – Grey’s Anatomy | ABC. Levi is stressed due to overworking, and Winston and Owen have the interns practice trauma training on a real cadaver. Network: ABC. Episode title:...
Grey's Anatomy Recap: Meredith Suggests a Possible Exit from Seattle, Link Admits His Feelings for Jo
On this week's Grey's Anatomy, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is ready to make a sacrifice, including potentially leaving Seattle to help her daughter Zola's mental health This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. Spooky season has arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial. Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, titled "Haunted," saw the new class of interns taking part in a holiday-themed challenge — a pumpkin carving contest — in addition to using cadavers to brush up on their surgery skills. "Every year, Dr. Hunt runs a trauma training session usually...
Comments / 0