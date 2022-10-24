[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 6, “For Better or Worse.”]. There was no better way for The Resident to celebrate its 100th episode than with Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) finally getting married. But of course, there were a couple of obstacles in the way, from him being called into work to treat a potential investor’s daughter (and he stayed for the surgery, even as others said they could get another doctor) to her starting her fight against the governor, who will slash the hospital’s budget in earnest.

2 DAYS AGO