ETOnline.com

'The Resident': Matt Czuchry, Jane Leeves and Co-Stars on 100 Episodes and Wedding Bells (Exclusive)

The Resident is getting the royal treatment for its 100th episode! Fox's medical drama celebrates the TV milestone with Tuesday's episode, which features the much anticipated wedding between Kit and Bell. ET was exclusively on the Atlanta set in September with the cast as they filmed the monumental hour, and they reflected on what the accomplishments means for the show -- and for them personally.
Variety

Fox Comedy ‘Animal Control’ Adds Ravi Patel to Cast

Ravi Patel is the latest addition to the cast of Fox’s upcoming comedy series “Animal Control.” Patel joins previously announced series leads Joel McHale and Vella Lovell. Per the single-camera show’s official logline, it is a “workplace comedy following a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.” Patel will star in the role of Amit Patel, said to be “an Animal Control officer and overwhelmed family man with more family responsibilities than he bargained for. His partner Victoria has a lifestyle that is so different from his own,...
tvinsider.com

‘The Resident’: Bruce Greenwood & Jane Leeves on KitBell’s ‘Intimate’ Wedding and Vows

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 6, “For Better or Worse.”]. There was no better way for The Resident to celebrate its 100th episode than with Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) finally getting married. But of course, there were a couple of obstacles in the way, from him being called into work to treat a potential investor’s daughter (and he stayed for the surgery, even as others said they could get another doctor) to her starting her fight against the governor, who will slash the hospital’s budget in earnest.
ComicBook

Original Chicago Med Star Announces Exit From Series After 8 Seasons

The world of NBC's One Chicago franchise is losing a key member this fall. Chicago Med, the third series in the popular TV franchise, has been airing on NBC since 2015 and is currently in its eighth season. Unfortunately, this installment will see one of its original cast members make their exit. Brian Tee, who has played Ethan Choi for 131 episodes of Chicago Med, is leaving the series very soon.
msn.com

Chicago Med is Losing Another Star In Season 8, And The Stage Is Already Being Set

One Chicago came back in a big way for the fall with some intense premieres, but now Chicago Med joins the likes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire in losing another key character before even hitting the halfway point of the current season. Brian Tee, who has been part of Chicago Med as Dr. Ethan Choi going back to the beginning of the medical drama, is stepping away after eight seasons. The news comes not long after Guy Lockard left Med as Dr. Dylan Scott.
Parade

'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line

It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 25

The big addition to Netflix's most popular shows and movies is The Chalk Line, a Spanish thriller film about a couple who find an abandoned young girl and take her in when no one else will. When will we learn that taking in a creepy kid only results in creepy things happening? It's No. 7 on the list of Netflix's top 10 movies. Most of the rest of that list and the top 10 shows list is the same as yesterday, with The Blacklist returning after a day off.
startattle.com

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 4) “Haunted” trailer, release date

It’s Halloween night at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith and Nick try to spend some alone time together. Startattle.com – Grey’s Anatomy | ABC. Levi is stressed due to overworking, and Winston and Owen have the interns practice trauma training on a real cadaver. Network: ABC. Episode title:...
People

Grey's Anatomy Recap: Meredith Suggests a Possible Exit from Seattle, Link Admits His Feelings for Jo

On this week's Grey's Anatomy, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is ready to make a sacrifice, including potentially leaving Seattle to help her daughter Zola's mental health This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. Spooky season has arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial. Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, titled "Haunted," saw the new class of interns taking part in a holiday-themed challenge — a pumpkin carving contest — in addition to using cadavers to brush up on their surgery skills. "Every year, Dr. Hunt runs a trauma training session usually...

