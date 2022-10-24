ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Lawsuit against L’Oreal and 4 other cosmetic companies, alleges chemical hair straighteners can cause uterine cancer

By Dana Rebik
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0Wfg_0ilA2EWj00

CHICAGO — A St. Louis woman filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against five cosmetic manufacturers Monday alleging their hair straightening products can cause uterine cancer.

The lawsuit, filed by Jenny Mitchell in the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, alleges that Mitchell was exposed to phthalates and endocrine disrupting chemicals in hair care products from L’Oreal USA Inc. and L’Oreal USA Products Inc., Strength of Nature Global LLC, Soft Sheen Carson (W.I.) Inc., Dabur International Ltd. and Dabur USA Inc., and Namaste Laboratories, directly and proximately leading to her uterine cancer diagnosis.

The lawsuit states that endocrine disrupting chemicals commonly found in hair straightening products can cause uterine cancer, specifically the highly toxic manufactured chemical known as DI-2-Ethylhexylphthalate, or DEHP.

What to watch ahead of Trump Organization tax fraud trial this week

As additional proof, attorneys in the lawsuit point toward a recent study released by the National Institute of Health that showed women who used chemical straighteners were at a higher risk of uterine cancer.

Of the 33,000-plus women who participated in the study over a decade, 378 of them developed uterine cancer, with those who reported using chemical hair relaxers being more than twice as likely to develop the disease as opposed to those who didn’t use them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 21

Tara Blue
2d ago

I wonder what the ethnicity of these women are? I also wonder if cancer is genetic in their family(ies). Can I sue God for creating me as a WOMAN with a uterus and allowing me to bare children? Heck, there are more lawsuits flying than people actually working (sarcasm)

Reply
4
survivor
2d ago

No one forced these women to use these chemicals. If hair dyes caused cancer. I would have been dead years ago. I had 4 colors on my hair in one day years ago.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Dry shampoos recalled due to potential cancer-causing chemicals

CHICAGO — Unilever United States issued a recall of a select of dry shampoo products made before October 2021 by Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen which when exposed to, can result in cancers […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Senior apartment building owner fined $1,500 after 3 women died in heat wave

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a senior apartment building in Rogers Park was fined only $1,500 after three women died in their apartments during a heat wave in May.There was no air conditioning running at the James Sneider Apartments when the women died on May 14, and some tenants said temperatures inside were more than 100°.Autopsies determined the three women who died — Janice Reed, 68, Gwendolyn Osborne, 72, and Delores McNeely, 76 — died from "environmental heat exposure due to hot residential building during heat-related weather event," according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Heart problems and...
CHICAGO, IL
People

Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in His Estate — 119 Distant Relatives Share His Riches

The $11 million Joseph Stancak left behind when he died marks the highest unclaimed estate in the nation A Chicago man who died in 2016 secretly left behind $11 million, marking the largest unclaimed estate in the country. Joseph Stancak's 119 relatives have received the millions, the Office of Illinois State Treasurer said in a news release earlier this month. A majority of his family members live in Poland and Slovakia, the state treasurer said, noting that his parents were also born in Poland. However, seven relatives were...
CHICAGO, IL
KMOV

GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGN News

Disputes over officer discipline between CPD, COPA rise under David Brown, records show

CHICAGO — There was a familiar refrain during last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Chicago Police Board. After the roll call, President Ghian Foreman turned the board’s attention to two pending police misconduct cases. One involved two officers accused of failing to activate their bodyworn cameras as they pursued a stolen vehicle that later crashed into a home on […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy