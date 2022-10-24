Read full article on original website
La Niña may bring a colder, wetter, snowier winter to Wisconsin
A fairly strong La Niña weather pattern could mean that the coming winter will be colder and wetter and perhaps snowier across much of Wisconsin, forecasters say. The U.S. Winter Outlook from the national Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Weather Service, says that from December 2022 through February 2023, "wetter-than-average conditions" are expected for the Great Lakes.
