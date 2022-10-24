Calum Scott Is Down to Perform at World Series

If you've been watching the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason, either Citizens Bank Park or on TV, you've probably heard these lyrics blasting at the stadium after a Phillies win:

I'm in the corner, watching you kiss her, oh I'm right over here, why can't you see me? Oh I'm giving it my all, but I'm not the guy you're taking home, ooh I keep dancing on my own

The lyrics are from "Dancing On My Own", which Garrett Stubbs (the unofficial team DJ) added to his clubhouse playlist earlier this year. The song was originally performed by Robyn in 2010, and written by Robyn and producer Patrik Berger. Calum Scott released his cover of the song in 2016, and a Tiësto remix of Scott's cover came out later that year. It is the remix that has since become the theme music for Philadelphia's 2022 postseason run.

After the Phillies won the NLCS and clinched their World Series berth on Sunday, a fan asked Scott on Twitter if he would be available to sing in Philadelphia at the World Series. The singer replied with an emphatic, "I AM DOWN!!"

The next step, of course, would be for the Phillies to actually invite Scott to perform. Until that happens, this is all a relatively moot point. Nevertheless, it's good to know Scott would be interested if the team were to extend the offer. It would certainly make for an exciting performance to watch Scott sing "Dancing On My Own" before the Phillies take the field at Citizens Bank Park – especially if the players came out to dance along.

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!