Kansas State

Republicans say Kansas government funded drag shows. Here is how the money was really used.

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

Republicans attacked Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday, arguing her administration provided grant funding to drag shows, even though organizers and the Kansas Department of Commerce insist state funding didn't directly support the events.

Conservative ire focused most heavily on the Oct. 22 Dada Ball in Wichita, which a Facebook page called an "all-ages evening of music, fashion, drag & dancing."

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Kelly's Republican opponent in the governor's race, called on Kelly to apologize and stop public funding or the use of state agency logos in promoting the events.

But organizers, as well as the Kansas Department of Commerce , confirmed they didn't receive any funds to support the event from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, an arm of Commerce that underwrites cultural programming statewide.

The event was hosted at Chainlink Gallery Place, which is billed on its website as "an experiential space meant to serve as an oasis for creative activity." The state gave Chainlink's parent group, Harvesters, a grant to fund an unrelated artist-in-residence program at the gallery.

But those dollars don't extend to the Dada Ball itself, Amanda Dickinson Pfister, one of the event organizers, said in a Facebook message.

"This event and all programming that takes place at Chainlink Gallery Place is funded through the Knight Foundation and by private donors," Pfister said.

Kansas Department of Commerce calls Republican allegations 'blatantly wrong'

Patrick Lowry, a spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Commerce, called allegations from Republicans "blatantly wrong."

"The organizer of the DADA ball mistakenly listed KCAIC in association with the event," Lowry said in an email.

Republicans have also taken aim at a similar event scheduled for Oct. 24 at a west Wichita mall, dubbed "Mall Monster Mash." It is hosted by OpenStudios, a group that pairs local artists with empty spaces to use for their endeavors.

Department of Commerce records show the group was given a $10,000 state grant for its Fisch Bowl project, which Open Studios executive director Elizabeth Stevenson said was "to help us cover some of the administrative and utility expenses associated with our OpenStudios spaces at Towne West."

This grant, she said, explains why the Department of Commerce logo was used on a poster advertising the event.

"The KCAIC is not sponsoring this event. ... No state funds were used in support of this event," Stevenson said.

The event will proceed as scheduled, Stevenson said.

And criticism also focused on a June event in Lawrence , supported by the city's Art + Culture + Crossings program, which was also supported by a $10,000 state grant. A drag show and photo exhibit were one of four exhibitions featured in 2022 as part of the initiative.

It is unclear how much, if any, of the grant was explicitly earmarked for the drag show event.

Republicans, Derek Schmidt criticize Laura Kelly over drag show events

This hasn't stopped Republicans from criticizing the Kelly administration on the matter, sharing a story from the British tabloid the Daily Mail, as well as a follow-up on the Oct. 24 event from Breitbart.

Schmidt vowed to halt public funding for such events as governor and said it was wrong that the events were intended for children.

"I’m running for Governor to bring commonsense Kansas values to the Governor’s office," Schmidt said in a statement. "This sad episode shows once again how badly our state needs new leadership, and in just two weeks Kansans can hold the current administration accountable and bring about much-needed change at the ballot box.”

Republicans nationally have taken aim at drag shows and events featuring drag queens reading books at local libraries, calling them inappropriate for children and, in some cases, comparing it to child abuse. Lawmakers in other states have proposed charging parents with felonies or even terminating their parental right for taking their children to drag shows.

A March 2021 study from West Chester University researchers found that parents generally liked drag queen reading programs and that 65% of them deemed it to be age appropriate.

Roger Hurford
3d ago

I don't care what kind of shows these places put on but I don't think any tax money should support any of it. Do it the old fashioned way and drum up donations. If people truly support it they will donate. Have fund raisers but when it comes to cuts in government spending I choose for cutting this as apposed to cutting funding for seniors or veterans or food programs.

Sheri McCaslin
3d ago

Thanks for exposing their lies. It's sad that politicians reduce themselves to slander and attempts to demean other candidates instead of standing on their own merits. Perhaps they don't have any or their character is just lacking.

Cold War Kid
3d ago

Regardless of who paid for it I don't get the popularity of drag shows. I have gay friends and have been to a couple. I'd much rather see a good musical group, comedian or just about anything else. Why is this even a thing right now?

