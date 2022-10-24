ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, WA

When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?

Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week

The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
WENATCHEE, WA
High School Soccer PRO

Quincy, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Omak High School soccer team will have a game with Quincy High School on October 27, 2022, 15:30:00.
QUINCY, WA
3 Wenatchee Businesses Fined By EPA Over Lead-Based Paint Violations

Three Wenatchee businesses are among 22 in Washington and Idaho which have paid fines to settle lawsuits brought against them by the Environmental Protection Agency. The businesses all provide home repair and remodeling services, and have violated lead-based paint safety rules. Those rules are intended to protect the public –...
WENATCHEE, WA
Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack

The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Woman recovering after an early morning bear attack in Leavenworth

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Leavenworth Saturday morning. Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) say a woman was letting her dog outside at around 7:00 a.m. when a black bear charged at her. Officials say the attack happened outside of her home, which is adjacent to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes

METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
METHOW, WA
Waterville Councilmember Accused of Fleeing From and Lying to Police

Waterville Town Councilmember Cody Preugschat was arrested for fleeing from and lying to a Douglas County deputy Tuesday. Douglas County Prosecutors charged Preugschat with eluding a police officer, tampering with a witness, and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. On Oct. 9, Preugschat allegedly fled from...
WATERVILLE, WA
Confluence Health to Consolidate Progressive Care Services to Cut Costs

Confluence Health will consolidate its Progressive Care Unit services at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee next month in an effort to cut costs. A memo sent to all staff and providers Monday said Confluence Health had experienced unsustainable losses of $4 million in September and $16 million over the past year.
WENATCHEE, WA
Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty

The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
WENATCHEE, WA
Wenatchee School Board Hires Consulting Firm to Find Next Superintendent

The Wenatchee School Board recently confirmed a consulting firm that would start the search for a new superintendent. During their board meeting on Tuesday, they decided to contract with McPherson & Jacobson, LLC for $26,050. Currently, Bill Eagle has been serving as Wenatchee School District’s interim superintendent through the North...
WENATCHEE, WA
Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case

A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

