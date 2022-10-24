ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The return of the rookies; Olave and Alontae are back

METAIRIE, La. — Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is officially out of concussion protocol. Another rookie back on the field is cornerback, Alontae Taylor.

Both are positives.

However, both Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton are the quarterbacks who have been listed as limited in practice all week. The game status for both quarterbacks is to be determined.

The only difference between the two is Winston was limited on Friday and Dalton fully participated.

Which leaves the question, who will be under center tomorrow night?

Dalton spoke at the podium today and took snaps with the first team. Head coach Dennis Allen said this week choosing a quarterback will be a game-time decision.

The next-man-up mentality is imperative for the Saints, according to the rookies.

“I’ll be ready on Thursday,” said Wide Receiver Chris Olave. “Just taking it day by day. Get better tomorrow. Be ready on Thursday. They got a huge opportunity last week. My guy Rashid Shaheed, proud of him. I can’t explain how much that meant to him and meant to me to see him be out there.”

So I just see a lot of guys. Opportunities were huge and we just got to build on that.

“Talking about tackling, I feel like I can do that really well as well,” said Cornerback Alontae Taylor. “I just have that chip on my shoulder if I want to go out there and just execute. We were a secondary, we felt like we can have a lot of turnovers. We fell short [against the Bengals]. We always harp on that and that’s why we continue to practice.”

Players officially ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Cardinals are Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Wide Receiver Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Tight End Adam Trautman.

