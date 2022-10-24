ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mac Jones is active ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Bears, unclear if he or Zappe will start

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff, Associated Press
 3 days ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones moved to active ahead of Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. It is still unclear if Jones or rookie, Bailey Zappe will start.

Jones will be active for the first time since week 3 when Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell landed hard on the quarterback’s left leg causing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe, a fourth-rounder in his rookie season filled in and led New England to an overtime loss against Green Bay followed by two straight wins.

In the three games before Jones’s injury, he completed 66% of his passes for 786 yards and two touchdowns.

Having balance will be important Monday against a Bears defense that ranks third in the NFL, allowing only 178.7 passing yards per game.

New England is also expected to have both of its top two rushers back this week with Damien Harris no longer listed on the injury report with the hamstring injury that kept him out against Cleveland last week.

Also inactive for the Patriots was offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, who has struggled with penalties after being moved to right tackle. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore, receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebacker Josh Uche, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, running back Kevin Harris and cornerback Shaun Wade were also inactive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

