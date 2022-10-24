ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Tennessee Innocence Project working to free Cookeville man convicted of 1998 double homicide

By Tori Gessner
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Greg Lance has spent the past 23 years in prison for a crime he says he didn’t commit, and the Tennessee Innocence Project is working to help free him.

In August 1998, Victor and Alla Kolesnikow were found dead in their Cookeville home after being shot multiple times and badly burned.

The Ukrainian couple owned the Ford Mobile Home Park which Lance and other residents were trying to purchase at the time. Lance was the property manager.

The Kolesnikows ended up getting the property back in foreclosure, causing Lance and the other neighbors to lose out on the sale. Police believed that was Lance’s motive to kill the couple.

Following Lance’s 1999 conviction, his mother asked Linda Bowsman, who was working in an appellate court in Florida at the time, for help with her son’s case.

“I have two sons, so from a mother’s perspective it was very hard for me,” Bowsman said. “I couldn’t walk away and not help her because it was such an unfair thing, and I couldn’t imagine it happening to one of my sons.”

Bowsman told News 2 she believed Lance was innocent after reviewing interviews conducted by a retired FBI agent Lance’s family hired after the trial. In the interviews, multiple people accused another Putnam County couple of the murders, however, they have never been considered suspects.

Bowsman said pieces of evidence that were in Lance’s favor weren’t presented at the trial.

“There was nothing connecting Greg to this case, no DNA, no fingerprints, no nothing,” Bowsman said. “They convicted him primarily on circumstantial evidence, so between that, and the inability to get records out of anyone in the state, be it the TBI, and Putnam County refused to turn records over to us too, so it’s been a struggle.”

The Tennessee Innocence Project took on Lance’s case in hopes of helping him walk free.

A special hearing is set for Nov. 16 where attorneys from the group will push for DNA and fingerprint testing in Lance’s case.

To learn more about the Tennessee Innocence Project and Lance’s case, click here.

News 2 reached out to the Putnam County District Attorney for comment but had not heard back by the time this article was published.

The Tennessee Innocence Project declined an interview due to pending litigation.

