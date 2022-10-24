Za’Nyla Yvette Marie Jones transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Marion Health. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on September 27, 2022, to Arande’ Jones and Zakia Lewis. Each new life, no matter how brief, forever changes the world, but her little life spoke volumes. How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.

