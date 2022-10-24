Read full article on original website
Your News Local
Paula Kay Ahlfeld
Paula Kay Ahlfeld, 70, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 7:45 am, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her son’s home in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She was born on February 28, 1952, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Virgil and Bonnie (Wood) Stucker. Paula was a graduate of Manchester High School. She...
Your News Local
Dr. Marilyn R. Hunter
Dr. Marilyn R. Hunter, 85, passed from this life into life eternal on October 21, 2022, in Carmel, Indiana. Born September 28, 1937, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Rev. John and Amy Jackson Hunter, Marilyn grew up in Buffalo, Wyoming; Conner, Montana; Billings, Montana; Sturgis and Rapid City, South Dakota.
Your News Local
Beverly A. Clark
Beverly A. Clark, 87, of Sweetser, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Twin City Healthcare in Gas City. She was born in Mier, Indiana, on September 16, 1935, to Charlie and Ocie (Johnson) McCracken. On December 3, 1955, she married Garry R. Clark, and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2017.
Your News Local
Gloria Elaine Whiting
Gloria Elaine Whiting, 94, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away on October 21, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington, Indiana. She was born on October 9, 1928, in Medley, West Virginia, to Roy Darrell and Wreatha Arlene (Buckbee) Michael. Gloria moved to Maryland to help care for her cousin in...
Your News Local
Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center now hiring
FORT WAYNE, IN- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for multiple positions within the Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center (RDC2) located at 5811 Ellison Road. This RDC covers the eleven counties that comprise the Fort Wayne Post (Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Jay, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley), as well as the seven counties that comprise the Peru Post (Cass, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Miami, Tipton, and Wabash).
Your News Local
Avaya ShelbiLynn Thompson Fern
Avaya ShelbiLynn Thompson Fern, 2 years old, of Sweetser, passed away peacefully and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus at 7:30 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Marion Health. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, to Robert Fern, Jr., and Adreannea Thompson. Avaya...
Your News Local
Ernest “Ray” Mooneyhan
Ernest “Ray” Mooneyhan, 84, of Marion, passed away at 9:42 am on Friday, October 21, 2022, in his home. He was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on March 9, 1938, to George Washington and Zanna Mae (Smith) Mooneyhan. He married Linda Sue Montgomery on June 19, 1958, and she survives.
Your News Local
2022 Cook Cup on display at Eagles Theatre during November First Friday
WABASH, IN- The public is invited to stop by the Eagles Theatre during Downtown Wabash’s First Friday event on Friday. Nov. 4 for a special opportunity to view the 2022 Cook Cup, an exclusive award from Indiana Landmarks. The honor was given to Honeywell Arts & Entertainment for the restoration and rehabilitation of the Eagles Theatre.
Your News Local
Three people injured in Miami County crash
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Today at approximately 7:50 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Converse Police Department, and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Miami County Roads 850 South and 300 East, in which three people were injured. The preliminary...
Your News Local
Annual Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza event approaching
WABASH, IN- Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. is a free event and open to the public with a whole ton of candy, more trick-or-treating at more than 15 small businesses, a costume contest, community vendors, family photo opportunities, haunted mini golf at the Wabash County Museum, local attractions and food vendors.
Your News Local
City of Peru Leaf Removal Schedule announced
PERU, IN- The City of Peru Leaf Removal Schedule is below. This is a tentative schedule and always weather permitting. If you have any questions or concerns, please refer to the Peru Street and Sanitation Department: 765-472-2501.
Your News Local
Joint criminal investigation leads to arrests of Cass County men
LOGANSPORT, IN – Yesterday, a bilateral criminal investigation by police officers from the Indiana State Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department led to the arrests of Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both from Logansport, IN. Both men were incarcerated in the Cass County Jail to face criminal charges for burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit burglary.
