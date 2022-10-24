Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
‘It’s been rough:’ DeKalb suspect charged with murder, free on bond, received PPP loans
Ten years after Vanessa “Honey” Malone was shot and killed in Dekalb County, her family has watched the man charged in her killing released from jail – again and again. “It’s been rough. It’s been rough. The fact that we still don’t have any answers makes it even worse,” her sister Cassaundra Kennedy told Channel 2 Action News reporter Justin Wilfon.
Comments / 0