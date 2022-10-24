Ten years after Vanessa “Honey” Malone was shot and killed in Dekalb County, her family has watched the man charged in her killing released from jail – again and again. “It’s been rough. It’s been rough. The fact that we still don’t have any answers makes it even worse,” her sister Cassaundra Kennedy told Channel 2 Action News reporter Justin Wilfon.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO