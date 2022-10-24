Residents near Bolt Creek Fire warned of possible extended closures of US 2 amid flash flood watch

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — A flash flood watch was in place in the area of the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar through late Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. It has since expired.

According to NWS, a flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flash flooding.

The watch would be upgraded to a flash flood warning if flash flooding is imminent or actively occurring in the area.

The towns of Skykomish, Grotto and Baring, between mileposts 38 and 50 of U.S. Highway 2, were affected by the watch.

Skykomish Mayor Henry Sladek told KIRO 7 that the city is expecting more periodic and unplanned closures in the coming weeks that could last anywhere from a few minutes to a few days.

According to Sladek, the city’s government is working to inform its residents to be prepared for closures of up to two weeks, and is hosting a public awareness meeting on Wednesday.

Some local city governments along Highway 2 say road closures from the Bolt Creek Fire have impacted not only travel, but business as well.

“I know the state department of commerce and the local chamber of commerce are working with local businesses to see and try to put a figure on what that amount is on what they may have lost due to that lack of traffic,” Goldbar Mayor Steven Yarbrough said.

KIRO 7 caught up with several people who live in the area about how the past few weeks have been difficult for many.

“It’s been super smoky. I haven’t been leaving my house. I usually walk her every day and I haven’t been able to walk her,” Rylee Reynolds of Goldbar said.

Areas located downhill and downstream from burned areas are susceptible to flash flooding and debris flows, especially near steep terrain, according to NWS.

The Bolt Creek Fire scar is especially susceptible to flooding and mudslides after burning more than 14,000 acres.

Some residents say whenever there is debris or flooding along the highway, it can be an absolute nightmare.

“They don’t know what we go through in town. And it’s desperate to get out here. Some of us have to get a flooded car out of the water, get it running and then get it to the store,” Rich Townsend said.

NWS says heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding and debris flows in burn areas can develop nearly as fast as it can be detected by NWS radar.

According to NWS, a general rule of thumb is that half an inch of rainfall in less than an hour can be enough to cause flash flooding in a burn area.

U.S. 2 is open as of Tuesday afternoon, but unplanned closures are possible, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT advises anyone planning to travel along US 2 to be prepared for unexpected closures and monitor radio or the WSDOT app for updates.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group