Business Insider

Court accidentally unsealed, then deleted, documents from the Mar-a-Lago case describing information the FBI seized from Trump

Logs of Mar-a-Lago documents were accidentally posted in court filings Tuesday. They describe documents Trump has claimed are shielded under executive privilege. Trump is battling the Justice Department over documents seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. Logs that describe the contents of hundreds of documents seized by the FBI from...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
Ricky

The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years

Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
Times of San Diego

Top Sinaloa Cartel Money Launderer Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Prison

A former attorney who laundered drug money for the notorious Sinaloa Cartel was sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday to more than 15 years in prison. Prosecutors say Juan Manuel Alvarez-Inzunza, 41, coordinated the movement of millions of dollars in drug proceeds. Some of the money was used to fund cocaine shipments into the United States, according to a prosecutor’s sentencing memorandum, which identified Alvarez-Inzunza as the lead defendant in a long-running wiretap investigation into the cartel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
