“Open and shut”: Experts say Trump lawyer's admission just made DOJ Mar-a-Lago case a “lot stronger”
One of former President Donald Trump's lawyers refused his request in February to say that he had returned all of the documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, according to The Washington Post. Trump in February asked attorney Alex Cannon to tell the National Archives and Records Administration that all of the documents...
Washington Examiner
FBI illegally seized $86M from owners of safe deposit boxes, court documents say
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. government that accuses the FBI of illegally seizing the contents of 400 safe deposit boxes in Beverly Hills, California, as part of a money laundering drug operation. The raid happened in March 2021 at U.S. Private Vaults, which has since pleaded...
DOJ Is ‘Not Conceding’ That MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Filed a ‘True and Correct’ Copy of Cell Phone Search Warrant in Federal Court
Federal prosecutors on Friday twice reiterated that they were “not conceding” that MyPillow founder and Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell filed a “true and correct” copy of a purported search warrant served upon him for the seizure of his cell phone. Those comments came during a...
Court accidentally unsealed, then deleted, documents from the Mar-a-Lago case describing information the FBI seized from Trump
Logs of Mar-a-Lago documents were accidentally posted in court filings Tuesday. They describe documents Trump has claimed are shielded under executive privilege. Trump is battling the Justice Department over documents seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. Logs that describe the contents of hundreds of documents seized by the FBI from...
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation
Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters.
The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years
Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
‘Their plan is to literally kill people’: Newly released emails show Secret Service was aware of plans for violence on Jan 6
Emails and messages among members of the US Secret Service at least 10 days before the attack on the US Capitol reveal that the agency was well aware of violent threats and plans to occupy the halls of Congress, according to the House select committee investigating the assault. A Secret...
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday overruled the special master she appointed to review thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, shielding former President Donald Trump from addressing his claims that documents may have been "planted" or "declassified" in court. Cannon, a Trump appointee in southern Florida, issued an order extending the...
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
At least one Trump employee was caught on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, according to multiple reports. A Trump employee told investigators about moving boxes of materials at former President Donald Trump's direction after...
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
Alleged fugitive Justin Costello, who claimed to be a Harvard-educated military veteran, was arrested in a scheme to defraud thousands of investors out of $35 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
iheart.com
665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations
Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
Eastern Washington Cattle Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for 'Ghost Cattle' Scam
PASCO - A cattle rancher in Washington was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the victim companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of cattle that did not exist.
AOL Corp
US Postal Service workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme in NJ, NY
Three U.S. Postal Service employees are among four people arrested in connection with a more than 5-year-old $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme carried out in the New York metropolitan area, according to the Department of Justice. According to a release from the DOJ, starting in December 2018, the...
Top Sinaloa Cartel Money Launderer Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Prison
A former attorney who laundered drug money for the notorious Sinaloa Cartel was sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday to more than 15 years in prison. Prosecutors say Juan Manuel Alvarez-Inzunza, 41, coordinated the movement of millions of dollars in drug proceeds. Some of the money was used to fund cocaine shipments into the United States, according to a prosecutor’s sentencing memorandum, which identified Alvarez-Inzunza as the lead defendant in a long-running wiretap investigation into the cartel.
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
