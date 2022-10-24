The Advocate. October 23, 2022. Editorial: The controversial Angola Plan for youth has been implemented. Let’s keep it short. As last week started, officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice took some journalists on a tour of the new lockup on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The facility, where up to 24 of what officials believe are the state’s most violent teenagers can stay, is just inside the entrance of one of the nation’s most recognized penal institutions.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO