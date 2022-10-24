Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Police shooting death of Colorado man in crisis draws review
DENVER (AP) — A grand jury will investigated the death of a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police after calling 911 for roadside assistance while experiencing what his mother described as a mental health crisis. The development announced by prosecutors late Wednesday comes after the parents of...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. October 23, 2022. Editorial: The controversial Angola Plan for youth has been implemented. Let’s keep it short. As last week started, officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice took some journalists on a tour of the new lockup on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The facility, where up to 24 of what officials believe are the state’s most violent teenagers can stay, is just inside the entrance of one of the nation’s most recognized penal institutions.
WacoTrib.com
Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing trial members
LEUPP, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. October 22, 2022. Editorial: Use every opportunity to reinforce safe driving with your teen. While likely unnoticed by most parents and teens, the Georgia Department of Driver Services has been observing National Teen Driver Safety Week since Oct. 17. It is one week out of the year, designated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and which ends Sunday, when parents are doubly urged to review the rules of safe driving with their children and implore compliance.
WacoTrib.com
Regional opioid strike force makes 1st arrest, in Maine
KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — An osteopathic physician charged with illegally distributing opioids and other controlled substances marked the first arrest by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force. Dr. Merideth C. Norris, 52, of Kennebunk, prescribed controlled substances without any legitimate medical purpose, federal law enforcement officials said. She...
WacoTrib.com
2 dead in Southern California shopping center stabbing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were fatally stabbed Thursday at a Los Angeles County shopping center, authorities said. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene at the shopping center in Palmdale, a city north of downtown Los Angeles. A man was taken to the hospital, where he also died, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco
Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Agelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Tampa Bay Times. October 25, 2022. Editorial: Early rebuke for DeSantis’ elections police. It highlighted the state’s own culpability in registering felons to vote. A Miami judge dealt a victory Friday for the law, decency and common sense by dismissing a fraud case brought by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his new elections police force. The ruling was a high-profile rebuke as early voting began Monday for the November general election, and it should send the governor a strong message about playing politics with the voting booth.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Intelligencer. October 26, 2022. If you have received care from a nurse in West Virginia lately, you may have noticed it seems as though they have a lot on their plates — yet they still manage to get the job done. Among the reasons for that increased workload is a shortage of nurses, and the problem is expected only to get worse.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. October 18, 2022. Editorial: Underwhelming first month of sports gambling isn’t enough to lure the Chiefs to Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly’s office recently announced the results of the first month of legalized sports gambling in Kansas. The take was underwhelming, to say the least. In...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Kingsport Times News. October 20, 2022. Editorial: Incumbent Bill Lee should debate his challenger. After capturing the Republican nomination in August 2018, Bill Lee was a clear front-runner in the race to replace term-limited Bill Haslam as governor of Tennessee. Polls showed Lee ahead of Democratic opponent Karl Dean by double digits, and he won the race with 60% of the vote.
WacoTrib.com
Watchdog to probe tourism contract with Youngkin ad-maker
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s state government watchdog agency said Wednesday it will examine the awarding of a six-figure contract to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker for the production of a state tourism video that featured the governor. Kate Hourin, a spokesperson for the Office of the...
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico marks progress with oil well plugging program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico land managers say more than 130 abandoned oil and natural gas wells have been plugged on state trust lands as part of an enforcement program that began two years ago. Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard announced the progress Thursday, saying the savings to...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 25, 2022. Editorial: South Dakota Economic Picture And A Balancing Act. South Dakota’s budget situation appears rather bright heading into the final two months of 2022. Members of the state’s Council of Economic Advisors met Monday to go over the revenue situation, according to...
WacoTrib.com
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Readers critical of Trib Q&As with Anderson, Shank
After reading the questions posed by Trib editor Steve Boggs and former opinion editor Bill Whitaker to Doc Anderson and Erin Shank, I’m not sure I’ve ever read a more one-sided biased set of questions to Anderson compared to the softball questions posed to Shank. The questions posed...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
LNP/LancasterOnline. October 23, 2022. Editorial: Pennsylvania’s bloated and expensive Legislature gets shockingly little done. This has to change. These were all proposed by members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly during its 2021-22 session:. — A resolution honoring the retirement of Villanova University men’s basketball coach Jay Wright. —...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. October 26, 2022. Editorial: Ellen Weaver’s master’s degree raises more questions than it answers. News that Republican Ellen Weaver completed a quickie master’s degree leaves us relieved that South Carolina voters will be able to cast their ballots without facing the prospect of a court overturning their choice for state education superintendent.
WacoTrib.com
Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved a pair of energy projects that would generate enough wind power for up to 900,000 homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The PUC was required...
Comments / 0