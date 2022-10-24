Read full article on original website
College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
WLBT
JSU football receives championship rings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University football program received its Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship rings Thursday. The Tigers beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27-10 in the 2021 SWAC Championship last December to earn the rings and finished last season with eleven wins and just two losses. “I’m...
Local Girl Breaks Barriers on Football Field
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- A girl at Porter’s Chapel Academy is breaking barriers by playing on the football team. Sophomore Madelyn Whitehead is playing varsity for the first time this year. Normally you might see a female kicker, but Whitehead plays offensive and defensive line. Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shares the wonderful story of Madelyn […]
WLBT
College Gameday bus strolls through JSU campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Big wheels kept on turning into JSU’s campus today as ESPN’s College Gameday’s arrival got Tigers fans going for their rivalry matchup with Southern University. The iconic bus strolled through the campus of Jackson State Thursday evening to formally introduce themselves to thousands...
WAPT
Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students
JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
WLBT
Fewer than 1,200 tickets left for JSU v. Southern University matchup at Veteran Memorial Stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are going fast for the highly anticipated matchup between Jackson State and Southern University this weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Wednesday, 2,000 tickets remained for the SWAC showdown. Now, the number of available tickets has fallen to under 1,200. ESPN’s College Gameday will be...
ourmshome.com
New Leland Speed Scholarship Provides Full Tuition for All Admitted Mississippi Students at MC
A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted high school or undergraduate transfer students who are residents of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students...
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
WAPT
Heavy traffic expected in Jackson as ESPN's College GameDay rolls into town
JACKSON, Miss. — ESPN's College GameDay will roll into Jackson this weekend, bringing with it heavy traffic. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan ahead now and allow for extra travel time when traveling in the metro. Jackson State is taking on rival Southern University at...
Clinton, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clinton. The Ridgeland High School basketball team will have a game with Clinton High School on October 27, 2022, 14:00:00. The Ridgeland High School basketball team will have a game with Clinton High School on October 27, 2022, 16:15:00.
WLBT
ESPN’s College Gameday arrives in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ESPN’s College Gameday officially made its stop in Jackson Wednesday morning and has begun setting the stage for Saturday’s matchup between Jackson State University and Southern University. Coach Prime has led JSU to its best start to a season since 1983 and has put...
WLBT
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
Game Preview: Southern vs. JSU
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State tries to continue their undefeated season when they take on Southern at home Saturday. The Tigers are 7-0 and welcome in one of the best teams in the SWAC. In 2021, JSU beat the Jaguars in a thrilling and emotional game. It was Coach Prime’s first game back from medicals […]
madisoncountyjournal.com
Mustard Seed Gift Shop coming to Ridgeland
A Mustard Seed Gift Shop is coming to Olde Towne Ridgeland early next year while a pop up store is coming to Madison just in time for Christmas. Ridgeland’s Gayla Stone, president of the board of the non-profit Christian group home for individuals with developmental disabilities, sees the Ridgeland location as an opportunity to expand their ministry.
What Mississippi players would do with the $700M Powerball jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Powerball fever is ramping up in Mississippi as the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $700 million, making it the 5th largest prize in Powerball history. With all the money, a winner would certainly have a lot of options when it comes to spending. For some […]
WLBT
Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
WLBT
Ribbon cutting for Hickman Heights development
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new housing facility in south Jackson named for a man hailed as a champion of affordable housing in the capital city and the state of Mississippi. A host of dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony launching Hickman...
wtva.com
Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road....
Crews respond to deadly house fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Jackson. Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a body was found inside of the mobile home on South Drive. Armon also said the victim could not be identified by gender because they were heavily burned. A coroner arrived […]
