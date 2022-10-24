ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

WJTV 12

College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU football receives championship rings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University football program received its Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship rings Thursday. The Tigers beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27-10 in the 2021 SWAC Championship last December to earn the rings and finished last season with eleven wins and just two losses. “I’m...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Local Girl Breaks Barriers on Football Field

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- A girl at Porter’s Chapel Academy is breaking barriers by playing on the football team. Sophomore Madelyn Whitehead is playing varsity for the first time this year. Normally you might see a female kicker, but Whitehead plays offensive and defensive line. Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shares the wonderful story of Madelyn […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

College Gameday bus strolls through JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Big wheels kept on turning into JSU’s campus today as ESPN’s College Gameday’s arrival got Tigers fans going for their rivalry matchup with Southern University. The iconic bus strolled through the campus of Jackson State Thursday evening to formally introduce themselves to thousands...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students

JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Carthage accident involves full school bus

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
CARTHAGE, MS
WLBT

ESPN’s College Gameday arrives in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ESPN’s College Gameday officially made its stop in Jackson Wednesday morning and has begun setting the stage for Saturday’s matchup between Jackson State University and Southern University. Coach Prime has led JSU to its best start to a season since 1983 and has put...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Game Preview: Southern vs. JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State tries to continue their undefeated season when they take on Southern at home Saturday. The Tigers are 7-0 and welcome in one of the best teams in the SWAC. In 2021, JSU beat the Jaguars in a thrilling and emotional game. It was Coach Prime’s first game back from medicals […]
JACKSON, MS
madisoncountyjournal.com

Mustard Seed Gift Shop coming to Ridgeland

A Mustard Seed Gift Shop is coming to Olde Towne Ridgeland early next year while a pop up store is coming to Madison just in time for Christmas. Ridgeland’s Gayla Stone, president of the board of the non-profit Christian group home for individuals with developmental disabilities, sees the Ridgeland location as an opportunity to expand their ministry.
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Ribbon cutting for Hickman Heights development

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new housing facility in south Jackson named for a man hailed as a champion of affordable housing in the capital city and the state of Mississippi. A host of dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony launching Hickman...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to deadly house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Jackson. Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a body was found inside of the mobile home on South Drive. Armon also said the victim could not be identified by gender because they were heavily burned. A coroner arrived […]
JACKSON, MS

