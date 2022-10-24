Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
Hebron Christian's Layla Melton, North Gwinnett's Haydn Hermansen earn running honors
Hebron Christian’s Layla Melton and North Gwinnett’s Haydn Hermansen were named Gwinnett runners of the week Thursday by the county’s cross country coaches. Both runners are freshmen who won region titles last weekend. Melton was the Region 8-AAA girls champion in 19 minutes, 58.89 seconds, and Hermansen won the 7-AAAAAAA boys title in 16:53.50.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Lane Vance commits to Piedmont
North Gwinnett senior Lane Vance committed Thursday to the Piedmont University men’s basketball program. Vance is a 6-foot guard for the Bulldogs.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Buford vs. East Coweta Softball, Class AAAAAAA State Tournament
Scenes from Buford vs. East Coweta softball in the Class AAAAAAA State Tournament in Columbus on Oct. 27, 2022. (Photos: Andrew Weathers)
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford, North Gwinnett softball teams victorious in Columbus openers
COLUMBUS — Both Buford and North Gwinnett advanced in the winner’s bracket after Wednesday’s first day of Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight softball in Columbus. Buford cruised past Parkview 9-1 in an all-Gwinnett opener, while North edged North Paulding 3-2. The two Gwinnett teams advance to opposite winner’s bracket games Thursday, both at 3 p.m. — Buford faces East Coweta and North faces Hillgrove.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood's Preston Bonn commits to Kennesaw State
Brookwood junior Preston Bonn committed Thursday to the Kennesaw State University baseball program. Bonn is a catcher who also can play third base and outfield.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Jamison Tiller commits to Georgia Southern
North Gwinnett senior Jamison Tiller recently committed to the Georgia Southern women’s swimming program. Tiller was fourth at the Class AAAAAAA state championship meet last season in both the 100 and 200 freestyle. She also was county champion in the 100 free and county runner-up in the 200 free.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Wesleyan softball routs Oconee County, moves within one win of state finals return
COLUMBUS — Wesleyan’s softball moved within one victory of a return to the state finals with a 10-0 rout of Oconee County in the Class AAA bracket on Thursday. The Wolves will face Gordon Lee, a 15-6 winner over Bremen, at 3 p.m. Friday for a spot in Saturday’s championship game. The loser of that matchup would have to win an 11 a.m. game Saturday to reach the finals.
cbs17
Watch: NC Central’s head coach looks ahead to Delaware State matchup
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–The Eagles are coming off a tough loss to South Carolina State. CBS 17 talked with NC Central head coach Trei Oliver about what he said to the team to keep them focused, what he liked and didn’t like, and what he expects from Delaware State this weekend.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Greater Atlanta Christian reaches Class AAAAA volleyball semifinals
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s volleyball team defeated Statesboro 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11 Tuesday in the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals. The Spartans, last year’s Class AAA state champions, will play at McIntosh in Saturday’s Final Four.
Wilmington, October 27 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Wilmington. The Cape Henlopen High School volleyball team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 27, 2022, 13:30:00. The Cape Henlopen High School volleyball team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 27, 2022, 14:45:00.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett volleyball sweeps Harrison, to face Buford in Class AAAAAAA Final Four
SUWANEE — Every time the North Gwinnett volleyball team needed a momentum boost, the Bulldogs got one from senior Joya Screen. With a spot in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line Tuesday night, Screen delivered time and time again to the tune of 19 kills and North rolled past Harrison in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 to reach the state semifinals for the third time in five years.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: North Gwinnett vs. Harrison Volleyball, Class AAAAAAA Quarterfinals
Scenes from Buford vs. Lambert volleyball in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals on Oct. 25, 2022. (Photos: Jamie Spaar)
gwinnettprepsports.com
Ashley Sturzoiu hits milestone, Buford rolls into Final Four matchup with North Gwinnett
BUFORD — Ashley Sturzoiu reached a career milestone Tuesday night as Buford’s volleyball team defeated East Coweta 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 in the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals. Sturzoiu had a team-high 19 kills, and also recorded the 1,000th dig of her high school career.
gwinnettprepsports.com
FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mill Creek wins twice on Senior Night
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek celebrated Senior Night with victories over Seckinger and Central Gwinnett in girls flag football on Tuesday. The Hawks opened with a 45-0 win over Seckinger behind two passing touchdowns from Olivia Shaw and two rushing touchdowns from Kate Lewis. Ava Metrick also had two scores, one on a run and one on a reception.
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Brookwood, Wesleyan come up short in state quarterfinals
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood lost 3-0 to visiting Lambert in Tuesday’s Class AAAAAAA state volleyball quarterfinals. Lambert posted a 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 victory to reach the Final Four.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
Temple News
Magee emerging as leader on Temple’s defense
During the summer prior to Jordan Magee’s junior year at Dover High School in Dover, Delaware, the redshirt-sophomore linebacker tore his meniscus in offseason workouts and was unsure of what his playing status would be going forward. “That injury put a lot of stress on me,” Magee said. “Thinking...
Remembering Delaware County’s Black Baseball Players
The Delaware Cunty Negro League team of the Hilldale GiantsImage via NBC 10. The Eden Cemetery in Collingdale is the final resting place for about 17 ball players from the Negro Leagues.
WMDT.com
Retired U.S. Army Captain Carl Phelps discusses campaign for State Rep. District 14
DOVER, Del. – Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Carl Phelps is running for the 14th House District, a seat currently held by Democratic Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. During his 25 years in the military, Phelps flew helicopters and taught emergency medicine in areas where there was...
WilmU law school to start with 100 students, be accredited by 2025
Wilmington University’s School of Law expects to open in August 2023 with 100 students, 50 during the day and 50 at night. The school will not yet be accredited by the American Bar Association. That usually takes about three years, said Dean Phillip Closius Thursday during the school’s first press conference. He expects it to be by March of 2025, ... Read More
Comments / 0