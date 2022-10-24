ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

gwinnettprepsports.com

Hebron Christian's Layla Melton, North Gwinnett's Haydn Hermansen earn running honors

Hebron Christian’s Layla Melton and North Gwinnett’s Haydn Hermansen were named Gwinnett runners of the week Thursday by the county’s cross country coaches. Both runners are freshmen who won region titles last weekend. Melton was the Region 8-AAA girls champion in 19 minutes, 58.89 seconds, and Hermansen won the 7-AAAAAAA boys title in 16:53.50.
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford, North Gwinnett softball teams victorious in Columbus openers

COLUMBUS — Both Buford and North Gwinnett advanced in the winner’s bracket after Wednesday’s first day of Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight softball in Columbus. Buford cruised past Parkview 9-1 in an all-Gwinnett opener, while North edged North Paulding 3-2. The two Gwinnett teams advance to opposite winner’s bracket games Thursday, both at 3 p.m. — Buford faces East Coweta and North faces Hillgrove.
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Jamison Tiller commits to Georgia Southern

North Gwinnett senior Jamison Tiller recently committed to the Georgia Southern women’s swimming program. Tiller was fourth at the Class AAAAAAA state championship meet last season in both the 100 and 200 freestyle. She also was county champion in the 100 free and county runner-up in the 200 free.
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Wesleyan softball routs Oconee County, moves within one win of state finals return

COLUMBUS — Wesleyan’s softball moved within one victory of a return to the state finals with a 10-0 rout of Oconee County in the Class AAA bracket on Thursday. The Wolves will face Gordon Lee, a 15-6 winner over Bremen, at 3 p.m. Friday for a spot in Saturday’s championship game. The loser of that matchup would have to win an 11 a.m. game Saturday to reach the finals.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett volleyball sweeps Harrison, to face Buford in Class AAAAAAA Final Four

SUWANEE — Every time the North Gwinnett volleyball team needed a momentum boost, the Bulldogs got one from senior Joya Screen. With a spot in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line Tuesday night, Screen delivered time and time again to the tune of 19 kills and North rolled past Harrison in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 to reach the state semifinals for the third time in five years.
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mill Creek wins twice on Senior Night

HOSCHTON — Mill Creek celebrated Senior Night with victories over Seckinger and Central Gwinnett in girls flag football on Tuesday. The Hawks opened with a 45-0 win over Seckinger behind two passing touchdowns from Olivia Shaw and two rushing touchdowns from Kate Lewis. Ava Metrick also had two scores, one on a run and one on a reception.
HOSCHTON, GA
Temple News

Magee emerging as leader on Temple’s defense

During the summer prior to Jordan Magee’s junior year at Dover High School in Dover, Delaware, the redshirt-sophomore linebacker tore his meniscus in offseason workouts and was unsure of what his playing status would be going forward. “That injury put a lot of stress on me,” Magee said. “Thinking...
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

WilmU law school to start with 100 students, be accredited by 2025

Wilmington University’s School of Law expects to open in August 2023 with 100 students, 50 during the day and 50 at night. The school will not yet be accredited by the American Bar Association.  That usually takes about three years, said Dean Phillip Closius Thursday during the school’s first press conference. He expects it to be by March of 2025, ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE

