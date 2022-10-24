COLUMBUS — Wesleyan’s softball moved within one victory of a return to the state finals with a 10-0 rout of Oconee County in the Class AAA bracket on Thursday. The Wolves will face Gordon Lee, a 15-6 winner over Bremen, at 3 p.m. Friday for a spot in Saturday’s championship game. The loser of that matchup would have to win an 11 a.m. game Saturday to reach the finals.

OCONEE COUNTY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO