The Science Hill Showstoppers will host performances of the heartfelt comedy The Curious Savage in Studio 535 on Science Hill’s main campus on November 11 and 12 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, November 13 at 3 p.m. The Science Hill Showstoppers are proud to present John Patrick’s comedy...

SCIENCE HILL, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO