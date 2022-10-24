Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball results for 10/26/22; did anyone win the $715 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was among six in the U.S. that won $1 million prizes Wednesday night, but there was no winner of the $715.3 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Oct. 26. That means the drawing on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be worth $800...
Mega Millions results for 10/25/22; jackpot worth $45 million
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $45 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Oct. 25. That means the drawing on Friday, Oct. 28 will be worth $64 million...
Powerball jumps to $800 million; 1 ticket sold Michigan for $1 million prize
Once again, no one hit the Powerball on Wednesday night, meaning the jackpot has increased once again to $800 million, the second-largest Powerball jackpot of all time.
WNEM
Genesee Co. man wins $261K playing lottery
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $261,377 playing the Michigan Lottery. He burst into tears when he realized he won the Jack prize playing Club Keno, the Michigan Lottery said. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched his easy pick numbers – 11-14-16-26-33-41-65-71 – to...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
Florida Man Threatens Michigan 911 Operator, Gets Time In Prison
A Florida man calling himself a "Yankee Patriot" is going to prison for threatening a Michigan 911 operator. There are rules in place for those who choose to abuse the 911 emergency system in the state of Michigan. In Michigan, it's a misdemeanor for any person to willfully use the...
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Michigan's ballot proposals for 2022 election: Everything you need to know
This fall, Michigan voters will weigh in on three statewide ballot proposals that would amend the Michigan Constitution to modify term limits for state lawmakers, establish early voting in the state and protect the right to seek abortions among other changes. For some voters, these proposals may appear on the back side of the ballot, so be sure to flip over the ballot if you want to weigh in on these proposed constitutional amendments. ...
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
WLUC
Governor Whitmer launches Michigan’s first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators, Stipends for Student Teachers
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that applications for $10,000 scholarships for up to 2,500 future Michigan educators and $9,600 payments for student teachers will open on October 31. By lowering the cost of higher education, the state can hire and train more qualified teachers. Getting this...
Longtime Michigan elections director endorses Prop 2: ‘Very voter-friendly’
Proposal 2, a sweeping constitution amendment to increase Michigan voting rights and access, has support from one of the most tenured top election officials in state history. Chris Thomas, who was Michigan’s elections director for 36 years under Democratic and Republican administrations, says Prop 2 is “very voter-friendly” and secure despite “misinformation” about what it would do.
Here’s where absentee ballots are most popular in Michigan
More than 771,000 Michigan voters have already voted in next month’s election via absentee ballot – and more than 330,000 of these ballots were submitted in the past week. Michigan’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, less than two weeks away.
Michigan mobile home park residents push for stronger laws as rents rise
OKEMOS, MI – Rats, raw sewage and rent increases. Those were some of the concerns Michigan mobile home park residents brought to Lansing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as they pushed legislation that would update the state’s manufactured housing law for the first time since 1987. “We were just...
Michigan Medicine notifies more than 30K patients of health information breach
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Medicine is notifying approximately 33,850 patients about employee email accounts that were compromised which may have exposed some of their health information. The health system says a cyber attacker targeted employees with an email "phishing" scam from Aug. 15-22. They were sent a link that promoted employees to enter their Michigan Medicine login information. "Four Michigan Medicine employees entered their login information and then inappropriately accepted multifactor authentication prompts which allowed the cyber attacker to access their Michigan Medicine e-mail accounts," reads a press release. Michigan Medicine learned the email accounts were compromised on Aug. 23...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Michigan reports 12,167 COVID cases, 158 new deaths
Michigan reported 12,167 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases last week, as well as 158 new deaths linked to the virus. The state averaged 1,381 confirmed infections per day, according to data published Tuesday, Oct. 25, by the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s up slightly from 1,369 cases per day a week ago, but still down from 1,408 per day the week prior.
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants
STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
Michigan Gubernatorial Debate: Breakdown and analysis
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon faced off Tuesday evening in their final debate before the 2022 November election, and we're taking a closer look at some of their answers.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0