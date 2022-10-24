This fall, Michigan voters will weigh in on three statewide ballot proposals that would amend the Michigan Constitution to modify term limits for state lawmakers, establish early voting in the state and protect the right to seek abortions among other changes. For some voters, these proposals may appear on the back side of the ballot, so be sure to flip over the ballot if you want to weigh in on these proposed constitutional amendments. ...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO