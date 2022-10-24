ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WNEM

Genesee Co. man wins $261K playing lottery

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $261,377 playing the Michigan Lottery. He burst into tears when he realized he won the Jack prize playing Club Keno, the Michigan Lottery said. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched his easy pick numbers – 11-14-16-26-33-41-65-71 – to...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's ballot proposals for 2022 election: Everything you need to know

This fall, Michigan voters will weigh in on three statewide ballot proposals that would amend the Michigan Constitution to modify term limits for state lawmakers, establish early voting in the state and protect the right to seek abortions among other changes. For some voters, these proposals may appear on the back side of the ballot, so be sure to flip over the ballot if you want to weigh in on these proposed constitutional amendments. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Longtime Michigan elections director endorses Prop 2: ‘Very voter-friendly’

Proposal 2, a sweeping constitution amendment to increase Michigan voting rights and access, has support from one of the most tenured top election officials in state history. Chris Thomas, who was Michigan’s elections director for 36 years under Democratic and Republican administrations, says Prop 2 is “very voter-friendly” and secure despite “misinformation” about what it would do.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Medicine notifies more than 30K patients of health information breach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  Michigan Medicine is notifying approximately 33,850 patients about employee email accounts that were compromised which may have exposed some of their health information. The health system says a cyber attacker targeted employees with an email "phishing" scam from Aug. 15-22. They were sent a link that promoted employees to enter their Michigan Medicine login information. "Four Michigan Medicine employees entered their login information and then inappropriately accepted multifactor authentication prompts which allowed the cyber attacker to access their Michigan Medicine e-mail accounts," reads a press release. Michigan Medicine learned the email accounts were compromised on Aug. 23...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
CASS COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan reports 12,167 COVID cases, 158 new deaths

Michigan reported 12,167 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases last week, as well as 158 new deaths linked to the virus. The state averaged 1,381 confirmed infections per day, according to data published Tuesday, Oct. 25, by the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s up slightly from 1,369 cases per day a week ago, but still down from 1,408 per day the week prior.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Community Policy