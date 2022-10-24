ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Update: Multiple Shots Fired (two adults, one child injured) around 6:30pm in 100 Block of Missouri Avenue, NW. Earlier around 6:15pm Shooting of a “juvenile male” in LeDroit Park

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

At least 12 police officers shot, some killed, in violent week across US

It was a violent week across the United States, notably for police officers, after at least 12 in law enforcement were shot in cities spanning coast to coast — leaving at least five of them dead in Connecticut, Mississippi, Nevada, and North Carolina. "We are seeing violence against law...
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video

Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
STILLWATER, OK
San Diego Union-Tribune

Italian officer allegedly shoots and kills commander

Special forces stormed a carabinieri barracks near Italy's Lake Como early Friday where an officer had barricaded himself overnight with hostages after allegedly shooting and killing the commander
CBS Detroit

St. Louis school gunman had 600 rounds of ammo and left a note

The 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday.Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth-grader Alexandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded.Police killed the gunman in an exchange of gunfire.Sack read the gunman's note in which the young man lamented that he had no...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy