New Philadelphia, OH

Parents pull kids from Welty Middle School after social media threat

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA – Some parents at Welty Middle School pulled their children from classes Monday after learning of a social media threat.

According to New Philadelphia police safety resource officer Jennifer Horner, who was on scene taking names of students to be released, "a student emailed the principal at 6 a.m., saying he saw it on Snapchat." She went on to say that detectives and officers were investigating.

Assistant Superintendent Jeff Williams said the student who made the threat was from the high school.

Later Monday, New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin tweeted there was "vague" threat that police determined was a hoax.

A parent who showed up at Welty Middle School was overheard saying, "If something was out sooner there wouldn't have been this panic."

Williams said the administrative team met after learning about the posting and took action. Team members contacted the resource officer as well as the New Philadelphia Police Department to have an extra presence at the high school and the middle school.

"We did an investigation, just asking a couple of students, trying to find the main source of this message," Williams said. "Then our principals sent out messages saying that we took precautions. We received several phone calls from concerned parents and because of that, we sent out a final statement, basically letting people know that there was never imminent harm."

The district took precautions for the safety of the staff and students, he said.

"There was nothing out of the ordinary today, other than a stronger police presence. We usually have our resource officer at Welty and the high school anyway. There were just a few more police officers walking the halls. Other than that, we didn't have lockdown. We didn't need to do anything of those things. We just wanted to have that presence and to make sure we took it seriously."

