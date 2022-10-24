ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Deputies Searching For Second Brandon Mall Shooting Suspect

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 3 days ago
BRANDON, Fla. – Hillsborough County detectives are looking for a second suspect in a shooting that happened outside a Brandon Mall.

On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to Westfield Brandon Mall after getting several calls about shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man outside the east side of Dillards with a gun shot wound to one of his legs. The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary information is giving detectives a look into what happened Monday afternoon. The victim in this case parked his vehicle outside the Dillard’s, and went into the Westfield Brandon Mall to visit a jewelry store.

After leaving the mall and on his way to his car, two suspects approached the victim and pointed a gun at him. While one suspect held the gun, the second attempted to take a gold chain valued at tens of thousands of dollars off the victim.

There was an altercation, and the victim was able to hold on to his chain. As the suspects took off running, one shot back at the victim, striking him in the leg. The victim was able to retrieve a firearm from his vehicle, and shot at the fleeing suspects.

Later in the afternoon, a male was dropped off at the Advent Health at 3100 E Fletcher Ave. in Tampa with a gunshot wound to the stomach. That man is believed to be one of the suspects in the earlier shooting at Westfield Brandon Mall.

Both the victim and the wounded suspect are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

“The violence seen this afternoon in such a public place is deplorable,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We believe this to be a targeted attack with the intent of robbing the victim, and are grateful no one else was hurt in the area.”

The Westfield Brandon Mall was never placed on lockdown, and this was not an active shooter situation. Detectives are working to determine if the victim and the suspects knew each other.

If anyone has any information on the identity or whereabouts of the second suspect, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.

