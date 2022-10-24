ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Williamson County Sheriff's Office wins first place in state Law Enforcement Challenge

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit recently brought home a first-place award from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, part of the recent Law Enforcement Challenge.

The award recognized the deputies for their work in enforcement, education and outreach and officer training, as well as departmental policies.

The deputies included: corporal Jimmy Gillam, deputy Bob Shouse, deputy Cody Richardson, sergeant Keith Bennett, corporal Greg Wilhelm, deputy Hawken King and deputy Daniel Soto. The sheriff's office competed in the agency category of 201-500 officers.

'Not your typical police call':Williamson County police train to respond to mental health crises

This is the Safety Office's 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. This year, 39 applications were submitted: 11 from West Tennessee, 11 from Middle Tennessee, nine from East Tennessee, eight from the Cumberland Region and one submission from each of the Tennessee Highway Patrol's districts.

