Oklahoma State

Interim study: Making Oklahoma a Top Ten state for women

By Nick Camper/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An interim study was held Monday at the Capitol to look at ways to improve outcomes for women in Oklahoma.

A study earlier this year by WalletHub painted a picture of the Sooner State that is not kind to women.

It said that Oklahoma is the worst state to live in for women in all of the United States.

On Monday morning, leaders in business and health care spoke about their experiences and statistics to highlight what the legislature can work on to create meaningful legislation.

“It starts with the conversation, identifying the problem, and I think today was a good start for that,” said Lauren Mingee, founder/CEO of Quintessa Marketing.

At Quintessa, 60 percent of the staff is made up of women. Mingee said that she is willing to overpay for the best talent to create the best team, and to bring down the wage gap between men and women.

“We want them to feel and be involved in our vision, and we want them to feel like this is their home,” said Mingee, talking about her employees.

Brent Kisling, Executive Director at the Department of Commerce, said that women make 74 cents per every dollar that a man makes in Oklahoma, while the national average is 80 cents per dollar.

The top four industries for women in Oklahoma are:

  • Health care services
  • Education
  • Financial services
  • Food services

He said that most of the positions are low-wage jobs.

Erika Lucas is the founder of StitchCrew and Vest, both are companies that work to provide capital for women entrepreneurs. She would like to see wages rise for essential workers.

“Those are critical jobs,” said Lucas. “Caregivers, health care nurses, we shouldn’t be paying them less than other professions when they’re so critical and crucial to our economy.”

New OSU study paints grim picture for status of women in Oklahoma

Lucas, Kisling, and Mingee all mentioned health care as another area for improvement. They said women cannot achieve the best economic outcomes if childcare and maternal health care is in poor shape statewide.

The former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, Dr. Mary Clarke, said that there are only 44 birthing hospitals in all of Oklahoma.

Last week, KFOR reported that Oklahoma only had 16 counties with full access to maternal health care.

“There’s no way to improve access if you don’t have the availability for women to go to these places,” said Clarke.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority was at the study to present more statistics.

56 percent of the adults on SoonerCare are women, said OHCA.

State Chamber of Oklahoma rates OK a bottom ten state for health care

When the idea was presented to increase the minimum wage for the low wage workers, Lucas talked about the importance to do that without jeopardizing the resources lower income Oklahomans receive with SoonerCare.

OHCA, along with Governor Kevin Stitt’s H.E.L.P Task Force, recommended expanding the income threshold to allow more Oklahoma mothers on SoonerCare.

Interim studies are designed for lawmakers to hear from industry experts. State senators and representatives then work on legislation based on the recommendations and information provided.

Senator Jessica Garvin said she created this study because of the WalletHub report from earlier this year. The state senator from Duncan wants Oklahoma to be a place where women thrive.

She called women’s issues a focus for men and women from all backgrounds.

“These are not Democratic issues, these are not Republican issues,” said Garvin, in her closing remarks.

Comments / 36

John Sommers
2d ago

Oklahoma is a Republican State. Women , Children, & the Poor Always Come Last Here💯

Reply
6
Lucycarin
2d ago

This can be a better future if you FEMALES vote dem…if the real men in this state had some balls, they would stop sucking on the oil and gas titis and find new jobs for all of us…solar wind electric, magnets hemp made small houses, cannabis health products, VOTE GOP OUT….

Reply(3)
2
Related
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
kswo.com

Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
CACHE, OK
KOCO

Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster

Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

New Oklahoma laws aim to retain veterans

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed five bills into law Tuesday that expand benefits to veterans and their families. One of the new laws extends the same sales tax exemption to surviving unmarried partners of military personnel who died in the line of duty. Another law provides total income tax exemption on military retirement benefits.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

