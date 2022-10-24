Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
On eve of sentencing for her role in Jan 6. Capitol riot, former Cleveland teacher asks for mercy
WASHINGTON — Christine Priola says Jan. 6, 2021 was the day that changed her life forever. The Willoughby resident and former Cleveland Metropolitan School District therapist is hoping that a 10-page letter sent to U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan will help her get a more lenient sentence Friday for her involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Student arrested with AR-15 in Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned this week police arrested a senior at a Cleveland high school for having an AR-15 rifle and ammunition.
First Federal Savings and Loan of Lorain robbed Wednesday afternoon
LORAIN, Ohio — The FBI Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) and Lorain Police Department are looking for the public's help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The male suspect...
cleveland19.com
33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery
Bay Village, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Northeast Ohio, the kidnapping and killing of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic. A lead detective in the case says a piece of evidence in Amy’s murder has just been re-submitted to a lab for further DNA testing. Bay Village detectives are not releasing specifics as to what that evidence is and what specifically they’re testing for, but say it will take four months to get results.
whbc.com
Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court
MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
cleveland19.com
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man and woman convicted of torturing her son learned their punishment on Wednesday morning from a Cuyahoga County judge. Danielle Pascale, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of approximately 67 years in prison. Her boyfriend, 39-year-old Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to up to 39 years for his role in the torture that lasted between January 2017 and August 2021.
Akron faith and community leaders write letter to police chief objecting to reinstatement of 8 officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker
AKRON, Ohio — Dozens of signatures follow a letter from Akron religious and community leaders to police chief Steve Mylett, expressing disappointment in the department for letting the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker resume duty. On October 11, the Akron Police Department announced that the eight still-unnamed...
Video shows Shaker Heights police shooting that put high school on lockdown
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — City officials have released more details and body camera video of a police shooting that took place last Friday that briefly put Shaker Heights High School under lockdown. The incident began around 3:13 p.m., when officers said they noticed a vehicle near Lee Road and...
WKYC
Union calls for policy change after teens livestream standoff inside Stark County youth prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve teens already in the custody of the Ohio Department of Youth Services are facing additional charges after they livestreamed destruction of property during a standoff inside a youth prison. The incident this weekend at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon is just the...
cleveland19.com
Woman faces charges for leaving 4-year-old son at Target in University Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Cleveland woman is charged with child endangering for allegedly leaving her son behind at the Target store in University Heights. Police said, on Oct. 13, a Target customer initially found the 4-year-old boy wandering alone in the store’s toy aisles. According to investigators,...
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
Akron police chief responds to criticism over officer reinstatements
A scathing letter addressed to the Akron police chief signed by more than 40 Akron pastors and community leaders, including the Akron NAACP, condemns the decision to reinstate eight officers still under investigation for the shooting death of Jayland Walker.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled. But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.
Man arrested after traveling from UK to Westlake to meet with teen
CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man from the United Kingdom was arrested after allegedly traveling to Westlake, Ohio, to meet a teenage girl he met online. According to Westlake Police, officers responded to the Barnes and Noble at Crocker Park at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 for what was described as a possible interference of custody issue between a father, his 16-year-old daughter and a "20-year-old" male. Upon arriving, officers learned that the father had been searching for his daughter who he hadn’t heard from her in a couple of days.
cleveland19.com
Canton police officer who fatally shot man on New Year's Day cleared by internal review of wrongdoing
CANTON, Ohio — Just over a month after a grand jury declined to file criminal charges against the Canton police officer who fatally shot a man on New Year's Day, an internal review has cleared him of wrongdoing. In a release issued on Wednesday, Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei announced...
3News Investigates: Jeffrey Dahmer's return sparks memories of a 'monster' in his Summit County hometown
BATH, Ohio — Jeffrey Dahmer was coming home, dragging with him an evolving horrific story of a serial killer. And Bath Township, the sleepy and affluent Summit County town, couldn’t look away. Dahmer grew up there, attended Revere High School. And yes, he covered up the first of...
2 far-right conspiracy theorists accused in Greater Cleveland hoax robocall scheme plead guilty
CLEVELAND — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.
Employees assaulted by inmate at prison in Trumbull County, spokesperson says
Two employees at a prison in Trumbull County were hurt following an assault by an inmate.
Stark County school board member accused of stealing critics’ yard signs
A longtime member of a school board in Stark County finds himself in hot water amid allegations that he has been stealing yard signs.
WKYC
