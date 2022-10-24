ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

cleveland19.com

33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery

Bay Village, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Northeast Ohio, the kidnapping and killing of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic. A lead detective in the case says a piece of evidence in Amy’s murder has just been re-submitted to a lab for further DNA testing. Bay Village detectives are not releasing specifics as to what that evidence is and what specifically they’re testing for, but say it will take four months to get results.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
whbc.com

Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man and woman convicted of torturing her son learned their punishment on Wednesday morning from a Cuyahoga County judge. Danielle Pascale, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of approximately 67 years in prison. Her boyfriend, 39-year-old Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to up to 39 years for his role in the torture that lasted between January 2017 and August 2021.
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Akron faith and community leaders write letter to police chief objecting to reinstatement of 8 officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — Dozens of signatures follow a letter from Akron religious and community leaders to police chief Steve Mylett, expressing disappointment in the department for letting the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker resume duty. On October 11, the Akron Police Department announced that the eight still-unnamed...
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled. But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man arrested after traveling from UK to Westlake to meet with teen

CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man from the United Kingdom was arrested after allegedly traveling to Westlake, Ohio, to meet a teenage girl he met online. According to Westlake Police, officers responded to the Barnes and Noble at Crocker Park at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 for what was described as a possible interference of custody issue between a father, his 16-year-old daughter and a "20-year-old" male. Upon arriving, officers learned that the father had been searching for his daughter who he hadn’t heard from her in a couple of days.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
