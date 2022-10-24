Read full article on original website
Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
Bernie Sanders helps promote 'Get Out the Vote' at University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — “I am here this morning to make certain that we send Tina Kotek to the governor's office, and that we send Val Hoyle to congress,” said former Democratic Presidential candidate and current democratic senator Bernie Sanders, visiting Eugene today for the 'Get Out the Vote’ rally.
Bernie Sanders stumping for democrats at 'Get Out the Vote' rally at U.O. campus
" In fact, the future of this country, and the future of your young lives, very much depend upon what happens two weeks from today," said Bernie Sanders, Thursday, at the University of Oregon’s ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally on campus. Former presidential candidate and current Independent...
City of Coburg accepting write-in candidates for mayor on ballot
COBURG, Ore. — If you live in Coburg, you may have noticed there are no candidates running for mayor on the ballot. The City of Coburg says they will be conducting a write-in campaign. They say on the ballot, there will be a line for a write-in vote, which will allow a write-in candidate to self-promote in the community.
California men trafficking from California to Oregon are sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon announced Thursday that two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon. Officials say, 36-year-old Jack Scott Lewis of Los Angeles, was sentenced Wednesday to...
Coburg Mayor Ray Smith passes away after battle with cancer
COBURG, Ore. — The City of Coburg has announced Thursday morning the passing Mayor Ray Smith who passed away after his battle with cancer. Ray was a shining light and an outstanding leader for our community. The City of Coburg thrived under his leadership. He will be greatly missed.
Lane County Clerk: Precautions in place to protect voters
As election day quickly approaches, the Lane County Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure voters feel safe. So far, the clerk’s office has been alerted to one instance of someone being photographed while turning in their ballot. They are placing “Know...
Latter-day Saints announce groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
Lane County: Voters have the right to vote without intimidation at ballot drop boxes
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Elections is reminding voters of their rights when it comes to potential intimidation at official ballot drop boxes. In a press release, the county says "increasing reports of groups planning to "watch" official ballot drop boxes in Oregon and news coverage of contentious interactions in other places has some voters questioning their rights when it comes to returning their ballots to an official ballot drop box."
Eugene homeowners may face paying more in taxes if street levy passes
EUGENE, Ore. — Voters can see this measure on the November 8th ballot this year. If it passes, it will also be the fourth time it passes since 2008. The city has a list of 42 streets in Eugene that are in line for improvement. One of those roads is between the intersections of River Road and Division. Brian Richardson says curb ramps will be needing some revisions to comply with ADA standards.
Oregon's standardized test scores have fallen below the national average
Some of Oregon’s standardized test scores have fallen below the national average for the first time on record. The Nation's Report Card, released Sunday, reveals that Oregon’s 4th grade scores in math and reading remain below the national average for the 15th year in a row, and 8th grade scores dropped below the national average for the first time in decades.
Prescription Drug Take Back event in Veneta, Saturday
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help community members to safely dispose of their prescription drugs. LCSO says this is a no-questions-asked prescription drug drop off, in effort to prevent the unsafe disposal of prescription drugs and to prevent...
Ducks basketball teams hosting open scrimmage Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — If you can't make it out to the Oregon Women’s Basketball scrimmage friday night, you have a chance to see both Oregon Men's and Women's Basketball next week during an open practice. The doors at Matthew Knight Arena open for this free event at 4:30...
Oregon Women's Basketball previews Friday's scrimmage
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Women's basketball head coach Kelly Graves loves Halloween season. He evens hosts an elaborate haunted house in his garage every year. But for a coach that loves spooky things, nothing is scarier than injuries to his roster. That's the current situation with senior forward Sedona...
Sheldon, Roseburg volleyball squads advance in 6A playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon High volleyball is one of several local teams moving on to Round 2 of the OSAA Volleyball playoffs. The #3 Irish swept #30 Glencoe on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the 6A Bracket. Sheldon will host #19 St. Mary’s Academy on Saturday in Round 2.
Eugene Police make largest fentanyl bust in department history
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a traffic stop resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the department's history. On the evening of Wednesday, October 19 just before 11:00 p.m., EPD says, an officer working impaired driver and traffic enforcement responded to a call for a welfare check of a driver slumped over the steering wheel at the stop light at E. 11th Avenue and High Street.
Ecological burn planned at Mount Pisgah, Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, October 27, an ecological burn is planned at Mount Pisgah. Lane County parks is teaming up with the Friends of Burford Park and Mt. Pisgah, along with US Fish & Wildlife Service and Rivers to Bridges partners plan to conduct the burn as weather permits. They say the burn will help enhance prairie and savanna habitats within the park.
Ducks look to slow down Cal's passing attack
It has been full speed ahead for Oregon as they head to the Bay Area this weekend on a 6-game winning streak to take on CAL. But in college football, we often talk about trap games. Where one team should win but go into the game with the wrong mentality.
Eugene Police: Assume any street drug contains fentanyl
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is warning the public that, because of the increased presence of fentanyl, no street drug is safe to take. EPD says it should be assumed that any illicit drug could contain fentanyl. Fentanyl contamination has been found in cheap, counterfeit pills sold...
