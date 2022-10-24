Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 8?

Which play from Week 8 of the Washington high school football season was the best? One-handed grabs and special teams touchdowns were among the top plays.

Cast your vote below. Voting ends on Friday at 9 a.m. and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on Twitter , Instagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.

SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 8

Top plays in Washington high school football, Week 8 (; 2:10)

10. Looking to claim the outright 3A/4A GSL title, Mount Spokane held off Gonzaga Prep's desperation drive with Maverick Kincaid picking off a pass with under a minute left.

9. Hard to say many people had Southridge toppling Kennewick last week, but Suns' quarterback Austin Guier and receiver Gunnar Beauchamp had other ideas with the game-winning touchdown.

8. The play didn't start how they had hoped, but Mark Morris quarterback Kellen Desbiens recovered his own fumble and found Cade Warren by himself in the end zone for the score.

7. In an absolutely dominant game from Ferndale's Jake Mason , he burst through the Stanwood line, threw his hand up and got just enough to block the field goal attempt with time winding down in the first half.

6. Graham-Kapowsin needed a lot to keep its 4A SPSL title hopes alive and Caden Smith's pick-6 in the fourth quarter just about put away Emerald Ridge in the Eagles' upset win over the Jaguars.

5. Trouble was there from the start of the play with the snap sailing over Ephrata quarterback Travis Hendrick's head, but he picked it up, scrambled to his left and fired the game-winning touchdown to Hudson Sager.

4. He makes a play every week, but Lincoln quarterback Gabarri Johnson outdid himself. Taking the snap in his own end zone, the Missouri commit faced free rusher coming right at him and somehow found a way to get the 31-yard pass off to Drake Granberry .

3. Hoping to put Shadle Park's 2A GSL title plans on hold, Clarkston was set to receive a punt late in the game and Landon Taylor ran 74 yards back the other way for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning score.

2. With the game tied and about a minute left on the clock, Washington opted to take a shot instead of heading to overtime. It paid off with Luke Elliott and Breydan Fisher linking up for the 76-yard catch and run touchdown.

1. Rainier Beach cornerback Caleb Presley, an Oregon commit , had his eyes and mind in the right place at the right time. A blocked field goal by the Vikings bounced his way and he picked up the loose ball and ran it back for a touchdown against Eastside Catholic.