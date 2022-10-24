Read full article on original website
What goes into the nightly lightings of Cleveland's Terminal Tower?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Since 1927, Terminal Tower has graced the Cleveland skyline. It looks great during the day, but after dark? Beautiful. "It is the coolest thing I believe that I've ever done," Aaron Price says. Price is lighting co-director and social media guru for K&D Management, the owner...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
3News Investigates: Jeffrey Dahmer's return sparks memories of a 'monster' in his Summit County hometown
BATH, Ohio — Jeffrey Dahmer was coming home, dragging with him an evolving horrific story of a serial killer. And Bath Township, the sleepy and affluent Summit County town, couldn’t look away. Dahmer grew up there, attended Revere High School. And yes, he covered up the first of...
Playgrounds and outdoor fitness zones renovated and reopened on Cleveland's east side: First Look
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth’s mission to take care of the community outside of hospital walls has extended to the Buckeye neighborhood with recently renovated playgrounds and fitness zones. MetroHealth held a ribbon cutting to reintroduce play areas to adults and children at the East End Neighborhood House, located at...
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
cleveland19.com
‘This has become very frustrating’: Cleveland resident on her mail delivery problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team after having issues with her mail being delivered for more than a year. “I’m terrified to have anything sent to me by mail because I don’t trust the post office,” said Angela Bishop.
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
New luxury lodge reeling in anglers for guided fishing, hunting in Northeast Ohio
The Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, which opened to the public in Conneaut last week, offers guided fly fishing tours on their 135-acre property as well as nearby hot spots.
Powerball jackpot grows to second largest of all time, explaining Ohio Issue 1 on November ballot, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, October 27, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Breaking down Ohio Issue 1 before the November 8 election, what we know about 2 men found shout in East...
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
What is Akron famous for?
I wanted to explain to my friend from New York what kind of city Akron is and what should I definitely mention?
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
WKYC
Halloween decorations in Cuyahoga Falls
Each day on Go!, we're taking a look at different Halloween displays across Northeast Ohio. Today we're in Cuyahoga Falls for a clown-inspired set up.
Rockin’ the RV life: 2 years on the road for the Kinzbachs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach are celebrating their second year of living and traveling in their motorhome. “It is hard for us to believe how fast time goes by,” Jeff said. “But we have seen a lot and experienced a lot. This podcast reflects that.”
Michael Myers actor from 'Halloween Ends' reflects on time growing up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
newsnet5
Parma Heights to move forward with deer culling program in 2023
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The deer population across Northeast Ohio has reached new heights. At this point, you’ve probably seen some in your neighborhood or almost hit one. National Data shows around 1.5 million car crashes involve deer each year. Here in Ohio, there have been 102,000 deer...
'Cheating' fishing tournament duo who were busted for 'stuffing their catch with lead weights' to win $28K prize in prestigious Ohio fishing tournament plead NOT GUILTY - and released on $2,500 bonds
Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating. Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. Their attorneys declined to comment about the case after the hearing.
Cleveland Scene
The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland
Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
Santa reroutes Cuyahoga Valley Christmas train ride
Santa Claus sent a letter to the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad on Tuesday announcing that he needs to reroute the North Pole Adventure.
cleveland19.com
Mail carrier robbed in Elyria
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
WKYC
