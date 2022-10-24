Read full article on original website
Related
daytonatimes.com
Volusia elections supervisor encourages residents to vote early
The 2022 midterm election is finally here. Early voting began on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 5. Early voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. DeLand: Supervisor of Elections Office, 1750 S. Woodland Blvd. Deltona: The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin...
daytonatimes.com
May says she will prosecute opponent Miller
Daytona Beach Zone 3 Commissioner Quanita May has filed a police report accusing her re-election campaign opponent, Steve Miller, of illegally removing a yard sign and putting her in fear of her safety. She intends to file criminal charges against Miller, regardless of the outcome of the election. According to...
ormondbeachobserver.com
John Walsh's 2022 Ormond Beach general election endorsements
I endorse Mayor Bill Partington for reelection. Ask anyone who lives in Ormond Beach if they like living here. Sure, not everyone would say yes, but most residents do like living in Ormond Beach. The majority. And Bill Partington, a lifelong resident, has served the citizens as a city commissioner...
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New
Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Cares Awards $800,000 in 1st Round of Social Service ‘Catalyst’ Grants
Flagler Cares on Wednesday announced its inaugural “catalyst fund” grants totaling $800,000 to three organizations that will each provide needed social services in Flagler County–for teens suffering from anxiety and depression, for individuals and families recovering from abuse or other forms of dislocation, and for the food-insecure.
villages-news.com
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
flaglerlive.com
At Post-Ian Town Hall, Flagler Beach Projects Resilience, Public Is More Guarded
Flagler Beach government hosted a post-Hurricane Ian public forum Wednesday evening as officials and volunteers focused on the city evading the more devastating damage of southwest Florida while projecting continuing recovery efforts. The city’s message was: Between city preparedness, the mobilization of volunteers, the city’s (and the county’s) continuing luck...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. To include your event in the Briefing and...
volusiasheriff.org
Turn in Unwanted Prescription Drugs Saturday at Area VSO Sites
VSO ACCEPTS UNWANTED MEDS AT DISTRICT OFFICES SATURDAY. This Saturday you can safely rid your home of unwanted prescription drugs – to prevent a tragic accident or intentional misuse AND keep them out of our water supply. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, unwanted medications may be dropped...
WESH
Disaster recovery center coming to Flagler Beach
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Flagler County is still dealing with the devastation from Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration and county and city leaders are offering help. They hosted a Hurricane Ian information forum at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church. The area suffered...
flaglerlive.com
Housing Market in Flagler and Palm Coast Beginning to Feel Sharp Pain of Rising Interest Rates
Housing prices in the United States rose almost 60 percent between 2012 and 2019, then another 45 percent between 2020 and the middle of this year. Now, with interest rates more than doubling to 7 percent in a year, the longest housing boom since the crash of 2007-08 is ending. The signs are everywhere, across the country, in the Florida and in Flagler County.
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
flaglerlive.com
Carlos DuPree, 36, Sentenced to Life in Prison for Armed Home Invasion in Palm Coast’s P-Section
Carlos DuPree, a St. Louis man who’d been in Palm Coast just 10 days the night he said he wanted to buy $400-worth of pot at a house on Prospect Lane, was sentenced to life in prison this afternoon at the end of a four-day trial on six charges, including armed robbery during a home-invasion in 2020.
Volusia County middle schooler accused of bringing unloaded handgun to school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County middle school student is accused of bringing an unloaded gun to school and showing it off to another student during class. Deputies said the 13-year-old Deltona boy was charged with possessing a weapon on school property after he brought a handgun with no magazine to Heritage Middle School.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Schools reports 204 separations, 105 leaves of absences
Instructional vacancies at Volusia County Schools total 187, up from 182 in late September. Support vacancies total 243. Year to date, the district has seen 204 separations. At the same time, the district has added 655 new teachers, as of Oct. 18, based on data from its Teacher Induction Program, which provides instructional support and professional learning opportunities for new teachers.
stetson.edu
Professor and Students Quantify the SARS-CoV-2 Virus Where It Cannot Hide
A Stetson University professor and 10 of her students have undertaken a project that would make Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs fame proud: detecting levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, in Volusia County’s wastewater. The virus, it turns out, is shed in feces regardless of...
villages-news.com
Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages
Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
click orlando
Man already serving life sentence indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach homicide case
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is already serving a life sentence for a brutal murder in Brevard County now faces charges for the death of a woman that has gone unsolved since 1991. A Volusia County grand jury indicted Michael Townson, 53, on a charge of first-degree...
athleticbusiness.com
Former High School AD Charged with Stealing Coaches' Stipends
A former athletic director at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Fla., has been arrested and charged with grand theft, official misconduct and organized scheme to defraud after allegedly collecting stipends meant for coaching work she didn't actually perform. As reported by The Palm Beach Post, an investigation by The...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville man wanted on 10 Georgia felony charges arrested after 7-hour search in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man wanted in Southeast Georgia and a Callahan woman are facing charges after deputies say they abandoned a stolen truck and stole items from a hunting camp in Flagler County. Jerrod D. Oats, 21, and Jada A. Wells, 21, were arrested by the...
Comments / 4