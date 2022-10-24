The need for investments in Oregon’s mental health care system is urgent, some nurses in the state say. According to a study from the nonprofit Mental Health America, the state ranks among the worst, at 49th, for the combined factors of highest rates of mental illness and lowest rates of access to care. It is further worsened by the homeless situation in the state. 9th district representative for Oregon Boomer Wright says it is past the time to be taking a serious look at the situation. He said he looked at some of the agencies dealing with the problem in Salem and there needs to be some coordination of the agencies.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO