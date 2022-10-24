ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

A guess at which Clemson quarterback will Notre Dame face in two weeks

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIQDt_0il9wgso00

The focus this week will be on Syracuse, but one can’t help but look ahead to the tilt against Clemson. Yes, both the Orangemen and Tigers are ranked, but with Dabo Swinney’s team coming from behind to defeat Dino Baber’s squad this past weekend, the Tigers exposed some of Syracuse’s weaknesses.

One of them was their inability to put Clemson away, after leading 21-7 at the end of the second quarter, Syracuse didn’t score again and allowed the home team to mount a comeback. It wasn’t starter DJ Uiagalelei leading the second half charge, it was true freshman Cade Klubnik. That begs the question of who will start for Clemson in two weeks when they face the Irish.

Actions speak louder than words, especially in sports and while Uiagalelei has taken the majority of the snaps this year, it’s conceivable that Klubnik will get some playing time for the Tigers. What makes this tough for the Irish is that Clemson has an off week and could be preparing the freshman to make his first start.

If Swinney isn’t afraid to throw him to the fire against an undefeated Syracuse team, why would he be cautious against a Notre Dame team that has struggled? There are a few factors here, one is history and the other is location.

Uiagalelei torched the Irish in his second ever start two seasons ago, throwing for 439 yards with two scores through the air and one on the ground, no interceptions and guiding his visiting team to 40 points albeit in a loss in double-overtime.

The other factor that could sway Swinney’s decision is that the game is on the road. Does he want a Klubnik’s first start to be on the road?

Even with up and down play from his incumbent starter, if I was Swinney, I’d stick to how they got to 8-0, with Uiagalelei starting. The good news for him is that he knows if his starter struggles, there’s a capable back-up waiting in the wings. It will be very interesting to see how this plays out in a little under two weeks as they take on the Irish.

List

List

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clemsontigers.com

Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester

From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Georgia Has Reportedly Suffered Likely Season-Ending Injury

The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly suffered a significant blow to their defensive unit. According to recent reports from Dawgs247, safety Dan Jackson is likely out for the season after suffering a stress fracture that will require surgery. Jackson has put up some solid production for Kirby Smart's defense through seven...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Loses Safety for Season

Georgia will likely be without senior defensive back Dan Jackson for the rest of the season after reports surfaced that he suffered a stress fracture during practice during the lead-up to Saturday's contest with the Florida Gators.  Jackson started most of the 2021 national championship ...
ATHENS, GA
scgolfclub.com

Upstate Sweep.. Seneca and Pickens are SCHSL Champions

Chesnee got the championships season started off well for the Upper State with their AA State Championship,. Now two more highly ranked golf teams have added state championships and the AAAA and AAA trophies will be in the Upstate. At the Hilton Head Lakes Course, Pickens won the second golf...
PICKENS, SC
Autoweek.com

John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races

John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
gsabusiness.com

Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project

A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
GREENVILLE, SC
thetigercu.com

Johnstone demolition and construction proposals

During the Board of Trustees meeting concerning the Finance and Facilities Committee meeting on Oct. 20, an action was requested regarding the Phase II approval for $16 million to establish the project budget for the demolition of Johnstone Hall, which is in close proximity to Core Campus. Phase I of...
CLEMSON, SC
spartanburg.com

New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion

If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
SPARTANBURG, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson Drive Fatality

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon in which one person was killed and another injured. It happened on Anderson Drive near Walton Drive in Williamston. A pickup truck left the roadway and struck a mailbox before hitting a concrete culvert and utility pole. The driver was rushed to the hospital and a passenger was killed. Williamston and West Pelzer firefighters responded and had to extricate one person from the wreckage. State troopers and Williamston police officers also responded along with Medshore and a QRV. (Photo by David Rogers)
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in head-on crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy